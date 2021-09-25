BEAL CITY — Evart suffered its first loss of the season at Beal City, 55-20.
The Wildcats (4-1, 3-1) moved the ball but had some untimely turnovers.
“No excuses for tonight; we just didn’t play well enough to win,” said Evart coach Pat Craven. “We had some uncharacteristic turnovers and Beal City is a very good football team. Now we need to regroup quickly and get ready for McBain. We know that’s going to be a real battle.”
Evart scored all its points in the second half as sophomore QB Preston Wallace hooked up with Cole Hopkins for a 29-yard strike and Donovan Balowski for 7ards in the third quarter and Hopkins reached the end zone on a 5-yard push in the fourth quarter.
Wallace hit on 11 of 17 aerials for 132 yards with the two touchdowns and a pick. Marcell White pulled in five for 47 yards and Balowski five for 29 yards. Hopkins led the Wildcats with 49 rushing yards on nine carries.
Defensively, Hopkins made 17 tackles and Sam Bailey made six stops with a sack.
“Now we need to commit ourselves to improving individually and we have to learn to value the football better,” Craven said.
MESICK — Homecoming is a special night for students.
Getting a win makes the night even better.
Mesick defeated non-conference foe Kingston 42-30 Friday night to get its third win of season, all coming at home.
The Bulldogs took an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they led wire to wire.
“The kids really played with focus,” Mesick head coach Otto Ream said. “Grinding and grinding. They all played very well.”
After taking a 22-8 into halftime, the Bulldogs maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half.
“I thought our kids played really hard,” Ream said. “Great win for them because it was homecoming.”
Mesick quarterback Ashtyn Simerson went 4 of 7 for 105 yards and two touchdowns, one with his arm and one with his legs.
Colton Eckler led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 183 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Logan Wienclaw had 34 yards of his own on 6 carries with a touchdown.
Mesick junior Diego Ham also added a 98 yard kickoff return touchdown.
Defensively, four different players wound up with double-digit tackle totals. Tyler Hall and Bradley Smith each had 11 tackles, with Wienclaw adding 11 tackles and two sacks.
Ben Parrish had 10 tackles, a sack, and an interception, with Tommy Quade contributing nine tackles of his own.
Mesick (3-2) is at Bear Lake next Friday.
MAPLE CITY — Cadillac scored a 5-3 win over Glen Lake in a non-conference tennis match on Friday.
“It was nice to get a win against a quality opponent in Glen Lake,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We played three very close matches at singles and I think our guys will be better down the road because of that experience.
“Doubles really carried us today and I like the depth that we have developed there. We played hard and enjoyed a fun Friday night of tennis.”
Fisher Moore lost 7-6, 7-5 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown lost 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson won by default at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdield won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Oscar Kendell won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Alma on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.