BEAL CITY — The battle of the trenches didn't go their way.
Neither did the final result.
Lake City dropped its first game of the season, falling to Beal City 48-8 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
"It's not the outcome we wanted but Beal outplayed us in the trenches on both sides of the ball," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "It's going to be the same thing next week with a big offense and defensive line in McBain.
"We have to play more physical and disciplined or we will be in trouble."
Darin Kunkel paced the Trojans with 69 yards on 13 carries and was 4 of 9 passing for 42 yards and a touchdown. Brody Gothard caught two passes for 28 yards and a TD.
"One positive is our team showed grit as we never gave up at any point," Smith added. "We fought every play. That is something to build on.
"We will learn and improve from this game."
Lake City (3-1 overall, 2-1 Highland) hosts McBain next Friday.
