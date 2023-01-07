BEAL CITY — It was a tough night all around as Lake City dropped a 70-46 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Aggies led 18-8 after the first quarter and 38-15 at halftime. It was 62-22 going into the fourth quarter.
"We really struggled tonight," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We definitely did not come to play and the blame goes on me for that.
"We've got a lot of work to do moving forward. We're still trying to figure out our identity and that's taking some time."
Darin Kunkel paced Lake City with 11 points while Brody Gothard and Corbin Bisballe each had eight. Grayson Elmquist also scored six.
The Trojans host Roscommon on Tuesday.
