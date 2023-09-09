MCBAIN — Good as advertised.
Beal City showed why it's the Highland Conference favorite and a pick to make a deep post-season run as it handled McBain 48-7 in a league contest Friday night.
Both teams came into the contest unbeaten but the Aggies took control early, leading 33-0 after the first quarter.
"They've got a core of seniors and you can see from their body language, they are on a mission," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "They really took it to us in the first half.
"We did some things in the second half so we didn't just lay flat. We've got learn from this and build from it."
Caleb Miller led McBain on the ground with 70 yards on seven carries while Ben Rodenbaugh added 42 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Rodenbaugh also threw for 77 yards, 38 of those to Carson Murphy.
Jonathon Sikkema paced the defense with seven tackles while Jager Corliss had six.
McBain (2-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) is at Roscommon next Friday.
