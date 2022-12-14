BEAL CITY -- McBain made the long trip to Beal City on Tuesday and the results weren't pretty. The Ramblers fell behind early and weren't able to make up the lost ground, falling to the Aggies 54-29.
"It was a butt-whooping," said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
"We just didn't play well. We had a bad practice on Monday and it carried over into the game tonight. Credit to Beal City. They played hard and beat us. We didn't have the answers tonight. We have to pick ourselves up now and move forward."
Ben Rodenbaugh paced the Ramblers with 11 points and Kal McGillis hit for five.
McBain (1-1, 1-1) is home Friday against Evart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.