MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 57-46 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Aggies were up 13-11 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. It was 40-35 going into the fourth.
"I thought in the first quarter, Ezra (Dieterman) really got us off to a quick start," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "It was kind of like the McBain game again…we got it down to three in the fourth quarter, had some critical turnovers and they went on a run.
"We're playing good ball right now, though. We've just got to clean up the turnovers."
Trevin Winkle paced the Comets with 19 points while Jamey Haan had nine and Dieterman scored eight.
NMC hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary's on Tuesday.
