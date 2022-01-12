BEAL CITY — A rough second quarter hindered Pine River as the Bucks dropped a 57-48 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
It was 12-12 after the first quarter before the Aggies outscored the Bucks 18-7 in the second to build a 30-19 lead at halftime.
Beal City led 42-32 going into the fourth quarter.
"The second quarter kind of did us in," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "They knocked down some threes and our offense was stagnant.
"We showed some heart in the second half and cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter but we missed too many free throws late in the game to get all the way back."
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 18 points and six rebounds while Austin Dean had 11 points and Evan Esiline added seven.
The Bucks are at Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
