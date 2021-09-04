McBAIN — Visiting Beal City broke open a close game with a pair of second-half touchdowns to pull away from McBain on Friday and post a 33-14 triumph over the Ramblers.
The Aggies (1-1) prevailed in the Highland Conference opener between two teams that figured to be contenders for the league crown this season. McBain slipped to 0-2.
The score was knotted at 14 midway through the second quarter after McBain fullback Brock Maloney plowed over from 3 yards out and Brant Bontekoe successfully booted his second point-after try.
The Aggies did all the scoring after that, however, pulling ahead 20-14 in the final minutes of the opening half and then putting the game away with a pair of long, methodical, time-chewing drives, one each in the third and fourth quarter.
McBain, a young team this year with eight sophomores on the varsity roster, showed improvement from the 54-8 defeat at the hands of Kingsley in week one but as coach Pat Maloney acknowledged after Friday’s game, the Ramblers still have to “learn and keep improving.”
“Our goal coming in was to contain them and we did that at times but the longer the game went on the more they were able to get first downs and keep the chains moving,” Maloney said.
“We played better at times (than the loss to Kingsley) but we need to be more disciplined mentally and we need to learn and keep improving.”
Maloney said it’s still early and the Ramblers “have positives to build on” as they prepare to face league foe Roscommon on the road in week three.
“We’re young; we’ll get better as we go along and figure some things out,” he said.
McBain took the early lead Friday, moving 87 yards in five plays with junior QB Braylon Pace finding fellow junior Carsten Huttenga over the middle for a pretty 29-yard scoring strike.
Pace also connected with Duane DeWitt for 11 yards in the drive and junior Eli Baker turned the corner on a sweep for 34 yards.
Beal City bounced back, scoring the next two touchdowns to pull ahead 14-7 but the Ramblers marched 63 yards on seven plays to tie things up with 7:00 remaining in the half when Maloney pushed his way across the goal line behind the key blocks of Kal McGillis and Caleb Kamphouse. Pace found McGillis and Baker for first downs to keep the drive going.
The Aggies’ Cade Block scored from 5 yards on the ensuing possession to take the lead for good, 20-14.
Huttenga sacked Aggie QB Hunter Miles for an 8-yard loss during the drive but the Aggies were able to complete a 33-yard pass on third down to keep the chains moving.
McBain was not able to sustain drives with much success in the second half. The Ramblers’ best drive was their last one of the contest as Pace hooked up with Huttenga twice for first downs. Beal City safety Carter Fussman intercepted a pass at the goal-line to thwart the drive, however, and then the Aggies took a knee to run out the clock.
Pace hit on 7 of 20 passes for 78 yards, finding Huttenga four times for 44 yards. Baker finished with 40 rushing yards on five tries while McGillis gained 36 on five carries and Maloney pounded the middle for 34 yards on 11 carries and the TD.
Brant Bontekoe took part in 12 tackles for the Ramblers and Huttenga made 10 stops with a sack. McGillis and Mack Bontekoe had tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
