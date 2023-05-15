CADILLAC — Around 240 bikers came out to the Wexford-Missaukee ISD to race in the annual Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Races Saturday.
Bikers of all ages and skill levels raced around the Cadillac Pathway trail, which spans seven miles per lap. Participants in the elite race bike for four laps, expert and sport racers went for three laps, intermediate racers went around twice and beginners raced for one lap. The elite category is the event’s top group of bikers.
There was also a 1.2-mile bear cub race and a half-mile stryder race for the event’s youngest participants.
After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, race co-organizer Raymond Passchier said it was great to have the races back.
“I’ve talked to many longtime racers and they love that it’s back,” he said.
“It brings riders from all around. They stay overnight in hotels. They go into restaurants which is really good for the economy here and it’s a great trail system to showcase in Cadillac.”
This year’s overall winners in the men’s and women’s elite category were Garrett Jenema, 22, with a time of 1:41:35 and Emma Schwab, 22, with a time of 2:05:15. Both bikers have participated and won the event twice now.
Jenema is from Traverse City and has been racing since he was 15 years old. Jenema said it felt good to win the race again, while also getting to go against his teammate.
“It feels good to battle it out with him always and it’s a nice confidence boost to get a win,” he said.
Schwab is from Williamsburg and has been biking since she was young. Schwab said it was nice to have more competition this year while fighting to stay ahead of the pack.
“It was kind of nice to have some people around me,” she said. “They were pushing me and I had to make sure not to let any of the other girls catch me after getting ahead.”
For Jenema the best part of the Bear Claw was supporting a local race. Being from Traverse City, he said it was great getting to check out some new scenery that’s not too far from his home.
“It’s always fun to be able to see everybody and race on some local trails that I don’t often ride,” he said.
Schwab said it is always fun for her to get to race against the same people she trains with.
“It’s really fun to be out on the trails racing with them,” she said.
The top three male finishers in the Bear Claw were Jenema (1:41:35), Kyan Olshove (1:41:35) and David Brower (1:49:36).
The top three female finishers in the Bear Claw were Schwab (2:05:15), Erica Stehouwer (2:10:45) and Nina Waeschenfelder (2:18:51).
