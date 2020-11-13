MANTON — Good start.
Not such a great finish, though.
Beaverton was too much for McBain as the Beavers beat the Ramblers 25-21, 25-5, 25-13 in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball regional final Thursday at Manton High School.
The loss ends the Ramblers' season at 21-7 overall while Beaverton advances to face Calumet in a state quarterfinal contest Tuesday.
Yet, with the core of the lineup returning next fall, McBain coach Shawn Murphy hopes to use this as a teaching moment.
"I am hoping for the younger players that they will be able to use this as experience to help set themselves up for next year to come back even better," he said. "I am very proud of these girls and the improvements they showed over this season."
McBain battled Beaverton tough in the first set but lost its rhythm late. That carried into the second set where the Beavers jumped out to a 15-1 lead the Ramblers could never recover from.
"I thought we came out in set one and really set a good tone for the match and competed at a pretty good level," Murphy said. "It was the last six points of that we lost our rhythm and that really carried over into the second set."
Linde VanderVlucht paced McBain with four kills, four blocks, nine digs and an ace on 100 percent serving while Emma Schierbeek had seven kills and six digs. Gabrielle VerBerkmoes added four kills, a block and 10 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.