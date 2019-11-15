CARSON CITY — The footprint they'll leave is pretty large.
The first regional victory in school history and a 40-win season are pretty special.
The hard part is it's over.
Manton saw its season come to an end with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-10 loss to Beaverton in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball regional final Thursday at Carson City-Crystal High School.
The Rangers finish the year at 40-4 overall.
"We ran into a good team tonight, we looked tired a step slow," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "I had this team together for a long time so the emotion of saying goodbye to those seniors always hurts.
"They left the program in a good place. This team is full of strong young women that will go out and do great things. They will always have a special place in my heart. They've made their coach, school and community proud."
Abby Brown dished out 20 assists, 11 digs and an ace while Addison Letts had two aces, two kills and 14 digs. Brianna Puffer had an ace, eight kills and six digs while Jaden Wilder had seven kills and 12 digs.
Leah Helsel had three kills; Madalynn Lutke 13 digs; and Megan Moffit three kills and nine digs.
