What a difference a year makes.
Rewind to August 2020 and while high school football started on time, the four months that followed led to the most unprecedented season in MHSAA history.
A week into practice, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down football teams across the state. Then, just before Labor Day, things got rolling again with an abbreviated regular season.
Teams played that regular season amid COVID-19 cancellations but got to the finish line in late October.
And then it got crazy.
The day following the district round for 11-player teams and the regional round for 8-player teams, the plug was pulled again because of rising COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The plug would remain pulled until Jan. 9 when the playoffs were allowed to resume amid antigen testing each week.
Yes, we played high school football in January. In Michigan.
It worked out, too, as all 10 state championship games were played to completion including Cadillac finishing as the Division 4 state runner-up.
We’ve reached the starting blocks of the 2021-22 high school sports season and, yes, COVID is still a concern. You’re fooling yourself if you think it’s not. Despite a rising number of infections — and infections to younger people — the season began Monday with no masks, no testing and a sense of normalcy.
All fall sports — football, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, boys tennis, girls golf and girls swim — began Monday with hopes that this fall will be much calmer.
It follows a summer of normal. For football, that meant weightlifting, conditioning and 7-on-7s.
That was just fine, local student-athletes said Monday.
“There wasn’t anything going on (last year),” Pine River senior center/defensive tackle Dillon Blood said. “You couldn’t do anything and you couldn’t see anybody so we couldn’t really bond as a team.
“This year, we get to come out here, work our tails off and so it feels really good to be back out here.”
Teammate Connor Rouse agreed.
“Last year, it wasn’t much fun because we couldn’t see each other or do anything for part of the summer and then we had it canceled,” he said. “That really sucked because I thought we weren’t going to be able to play football but at least they brought it back.”
Pine River struggled to a 1-6 record in the abbreviated season but Blood is optimistic about this fall.
“We’d like to have a winning record but the goal really is to just have fun and play some football,” he said. “It’s our last time out here as seniors.”
Pine River opens the season Aug. 27 at Mancelona.
Up the road in Cadillac, there’s no shortage of optimism.
The Vikings were one of those last teams standing in January last year and dropped a 13-0 decision to Detroit Country Day in the Division 4 title game on Jan. 22 at Ford Field.
While there are some holes to fill, the large majority of that roster returns — including 19 seniors — and there’s some new faces that could surprise.
“It feels like we were just out here yesterday and now we’re back at it, ready to work,” Cadillac senior lineman Blake Swiger said.
Getting through the 2020 season gave Cadillac’s players a different perspective about facing adversity. Each time they were offered the opportunity, they answered the bell.
“This year, I think we’re a little more ready for some adversity and we can handle it,” Swiger said. “We get to start and hope to keep going but what happened is always in the back of our minds.”
Fellow senior lineman Sam Mallory agreed.
“We can at least practice right now and not have to worry about getting shut down,” he said. “We could actually go up in the weight room this summer which was pretty nice instead of having to lift outside.”
With a large number of returnees, there’s no shortage of expectations around Cadillac.
It’s still one game at a time, though, and only one thing will get the Vikings where they want to go.
“Last year showed all the hard work we put in throughout the season and we’ve got to keep doing that,” Mallory added.
Cadillac opens Aug. 26 when it hosts Reed City.
