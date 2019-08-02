CADILLAC — The Ben Simons' European tour has a new destination.
After playing professional basketball in Belgium and Spain, the Cadillac native is now headed to Germany.
Simons signed this week with Telekom Baskets of Bonn, Germany. He heads overseas next week with medical tests on Aug. 8 and then begins practice on Monday, Aug. 12.
The team competes in Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the highest level of German pro basketball.
"They're a pretty good team and they regularly make the playoffs," Simons said. "We've got a chance to play in the (FIBA) Champions League, too. That would be nice because there are some pretty good teams in that."
It's actually the second time Simons has played in Germany. After graduating from Drake University, his first European pro team was in Germany but that didn't last long as the team struggled and Simons was cut early in the season.
The experience opened his eyes but it's also worked out as he's learned a lot along the way. After not re-signing with Spain's Obradoiro CAB after last season, Simons wasn't sure what was going to happen.
"I thought I had a good season (in Spain) so I was pretty confident I was going to get a team," he said. "I'm a little more stressed out than I should be, though, because of that one bad experience.
"I'm happy now. This should be a good situation."
German teams can have up to six foreign-born players on their rosters. Simons is one of two Americans on the team.
In addition to a new country, it's also going to be a different style of basketball, Simons said.
"German ball is going to be very physical," he said. "It should be really athletic and a lot of up-and-down play. I am excited for that.
"Spain was a little more halfcourt play. It'll be nice to play a little more open and be able to push the pace."
Bonn, a city of a little more than 300,000 people, is located in western Germany and straddles the Rhine River. It's also relatively close to Cologne, a major city with more than 1 million residents.
Simons is looking forward to seeing what Germany has to offer.
"I've been in Belgium, Spain and now Germany and each place is a little different," he said. "Belgium was a little easier because the spoke English. Spain was very relaxed and very beautiful with the weather, the beaches and the ocean.
"Germany will be something completely different, I am sure."
Simons is 28 and hopes to keep playing a game he loves before "real life" sinks in.
"As long as my body holds up," he said. "I still like working out and getting in the gym and playing.
"It still relaxes me. Playing in Europe is definitely a grind, though. There are a lot of practices and it's not an easy thing."
Much of the European pro season is different this year, as well. It's a World Cup year and the Tokyo 2020 Oympics take place next July.
Those two major events have changed schedules all over the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.