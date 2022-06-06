HUDSONVILLE — The two sophomores introduced themselves to the state with big performances.
The two seniors capped their prep careers the best way possible.
And, finally, a relay team went out on top, as well.
Leading the way locally in the MHSAA Division 4 Track and Field State Finals Saturday in Hudsonville was Buckley sophomore standout Aiden Harrand.
Harrand brought home two state titles as she won the 1,600-meter run in 4:56.38, won the 800 in 2:19.25 and had an all-state fourth-place finish in the 3,200 in 11:21.83.
Those are her second and third state track titles in two years.
“It’s still a little up in the air (sinking in) but it felt so good knowing I’ve accomplished that at such a young age,” Harrand said. “It just felt so great to reach my goals.”
It’s the 1,600 that brings the biggest smile to Harrand’s face because of who she beat to win that race.
Leading the D4 pack was Muskegon Western Michigan Christian senior standout Abby VanderKooi with Harrand right behind her. That gave Harrand major motivation.
“I went into the race knowing I had her right there in front of me,” Harrand said. “I just said let’s see what I am made of.
“I struck right her the first two laps and she passed me on the third lap but I didn’t let that bother me. That fourth lap came around and I told myself that you’ve got to go. She was still in the lead in the last 200 meters so I just took off and ran as fast as I could go. I didn’t even know what my time was, I just wanted to finish strong. When I won, I was just amazed at what I did and what my final time was.”
Harrand came back wanting to defend her state title in the 800 but was also still a little tired from the 1,600. The second-seeded runner behind her was also coming into the race fresh.
“It wasn’t as important to me but I wanted that title very badly,” Harrand said. “I had a runner’s high going for me once the race started and I knew what I could do.
“I just took off and wouldn’t let her touch me. I took off like a bullet again at that 200 mark and I wanted it more than she did.”
Harrand was joined on the top step of the podium by Buckley’s 1,600 relay team as the foursome of Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Nick Simon and Kyle Deshasier took first in 3:30.71.
The third state title to come out of the D4 finals came from Marion sophomore Braden Prielipp as he won the high jump with a leap of 6-feet, 9-inches.
Prielipp was the top seed after jumping 6-7 at regionals so winning was definitely on his mind.
“The main thing I was trying to do was win it,” he said. “After I won, I just tried to go for a PR.
“I thought it was pretty cool to be able to go there and beat a bunch of seniors and juniors as a sophomore. It’s not something I thought I would be able to do until next year or as a senior.”
Ironically, Prielipp had the state title wrapped up fairly quickly as he was the only one in the field to clear 6-3. From there, it was up to him how high he wanted to go.
From 6-3, he cleared 6-5 on his second try and then broke his PR and school record by clearing 6-8 on his second attempt at that height. He cleared 6-9 on his second attempt and took three cracks at the D4 state finals record of 6-10.25 but missed.
Other all-state finishes in Division 4 included Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak taking fifth in the 800 in 2:02.44; Nick Simon taking sixth in the 200 dash in 23.65 seconds; Kyle Kaczanowski taking fifth in the high jump at 6-1 and the 800 relay of Jake Romzek, Deshasier, Kaczanowski and Simon taking sixth in 1:34.53; Forest Area’s Meagan Lange taking eighth in the 800 in 2:26.45; Marion’s Harley Bear taking fourth in the shot put at 36-2 and sixth in the discus at 108-10; Northern Michigan Christian’s Isaac Bowden taking third in the pole vault at 12-9; Mesick’s Deven Pawlowski taking sixth in the 300 hurdles in 41.60 seconds; Colton Eckler taking seventh in the 200 dash in 23.66 seconds and eighth in the 100 dash in 11.60 seconds; and the Bulldogs 400 relay of Pawlowski, Houston Hillier, Wyatt Putney and Eckler taking seventh in 45.41 seconds.
KENT CITY — Manton’s Noah Morrow and Lake City’s Gavin Bisballe went out on top in the Division 3 State Finals at Kent City High School.
Morrow slayed his nemesis, Benzie Central junior Hunter Jones, and won the state title in the 3,200 in 9:17.84. Jones finished eight seconds back in second.
Bisballe joined Morrow at the top of the podium as he won the high jump at 6-5. He also took eighth in the long jump at 20-5.25 for an all-state finish.
Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin also took sixth in the 200 dash in 26.36 seconds to earn all-state honors.
ADA — Cadillac senior Lindsey Tonello was the Vikings’ lone all-state finisher in the D2 state finals at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
Tonello took sixth in the long jump Saturday with a leap of 16-9.5. The 400 relay team of Julia Jezak, Hanah Johnson, Madisyn Lindquist and Tonello just missed all-state honors as they took ninth in 50.89 seconds.
