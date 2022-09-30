Big North adds three U.P. schools for football only

CADILLAC — Here we go again.
Just a year after the Big North Conference lost Traverse City Central and Traverse City West in football, the league is changing again.
Escanaba, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie will be joining the conference for football only, beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
The Big North consists of just Cadillac, Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey for league play in football this fall and the Vikings can actually secure the conference title outright with a win today at Petoskey.
While the Soo had been tentatively talked about as far as re-joining the Big North from the Northern Michigan Football League, Marquette and Escanaba came into the discussion this past summer with the Great Northern Conference dissolving.
“The smaller schools in that conference, which are obviously Division 6 and trending toward Division 7, with Menominee, Gladstone and Kingsford, those guys are moving to the West-Pac so that would leave Marquette and Escanaba with nobody to play conference-wise,” Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. “That made the obvious choice for them the Big North because everybody in the league, other than Cadillac, plays those schools on a regular basis.
“For the other schools, it was an easy choice. For us, not so much.”
Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey regularly play the largest Upper Peninsula schools in the regular season and while the Vikings did face Escanaba in Week 2 this season, it was just a one-year contract and a fill-in for both schools. Cadillac has faced Escanaba, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie in the MHSAA playoffs in the past decade or so but not as a regularly-scheduled game.
The Soo was a charter member of the Big North when it formed a little more than 20 years ago but had since left the league, along with Cheboygan, because it felt it wasn’t competitive against the larger schools.
While Gaylord, Petoskey and Alpena are close enough to the Upper Peninsula that the travel factor isn’t as daunting, it is for Cadillac.
It’s 311 miles to Marquette and 289 miles to Escanaba from Cadillac High School — or more than five hours on a bus.
The distance will limit natural rivalries and spectators but athletic directors felt being able to have a more stable schedule outweighed that.
“I spoke at length with (Cadillac superintendent) Jen (Brown) at length and obviously her concern was the travel,” Bryant said. “The one saving grace is they will be Friday or Saturday games so there’s no school the next day.”
Cadillac’s games against Marquette and Escanaba will be scheduled as tripleheaders with freshmen, JV and varsity games all being played on the same date.
Furthermore, there are scheduling rules in place where the Vikings can not go to Marquette and Escanaba in the same year nor will they have any of the longest road trips — Alpena, Escanaba, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie — in back-to-back weeks.
“Scheduling was a little tricky but we were able to work it out,” Bryant said. “We do have a couple of duplicates like we’re at Petoskey in 2022 and we’re going to be there again in 2023 to make it so we have a home-and-away balance and that there’s alternating sites so there’s no really long travel in back-to-back weeks.
“With (the other schools) knowing that we weren’t really on board with the schedule or with the proposal they made, they did jump through some hoops to make sure that we were somewhat happy.”
