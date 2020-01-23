CADILLAC — Much better effort.
Unfortunately, the same result.
Cadillac dropped a 5-4 decision to Big Rapids in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The game also served as the two teams' annual military appreciation night where they were special Armed Forces jerseys and honor military members with a connection to the program.
With all that, the Vikings put together a strong night.
"It's obviously a big game and that goes with the territory," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "I think we put together the best effort and best game we've played this season despite the loss.
"We're showing a lot of good things right now. You can see what we're practicing and applying it to games. You can see the daily progress."
The Cardinals scored just 90 seconds into the first period before Cadillac responded when Zakk Izzard scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Cam Keehn. The Vikings went up 2-1 a couple of minutes later when Ian Lilly scored off assists from Bryan Farley and Jack Schmittdiel.
Big Rapids took advantage of some Cadillac penalty issues in the second period to go up 4-2 but the Vikings bounced back again.
Lilly scored off an assist from Farley to make it 4-3 before Jack Schmittdiel scored unassisted to tie the game.
Big Rapids scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third.
The Vikings host Davison on Friday and Alpena on Saturday.
