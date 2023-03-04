REED CITY — A season of ups-and-downs came down to one final night that played out just the same.
For a good chunk of the night, things were looking up with a chance to pull off a bit of an upset.
When the dust settled, though, it was another close loss in a season full of them.
Big Rapids beat Cadillac 46-37 in a Division 2 girls basketball district title game Friday night at Reed City High School.
The loss ends the Vikings’ season at 9-16 overall while the Cardinals (22-2) advance to regional semifinal play Tuesday at Clare against Standish-Sterling.
For Cadillac, there’s a lot of what-ifs from a game against a very beatable opponent.
Big Rapids beat the Vikings by six points back on Jan. 31 and Friday’s game turned out similar.
“We just needed to be better in certain areas,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “If you look back at the week, we played four games in seven days so that’s a lot of energy exerted by our players and I felt like they handled that really well.
“Playing back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, a day of practice and then playing Friday. That’s something we were obviously concerned about but we’re not using it as an excuse. It was something we wondered about and I thought we started the game game with really, really good energy and we kind of controlled the game.”
The Vikings certainly came out of the gates swinging and threw everything they needed to at the Cardinals. Big Rapids led just 9-8 after the first quarter before Cadillac turned it around to lead 22-20 at halftime.
“We wanted to see if we could defend them out in the full court a little bit and force the ball out of certain players’ hands to have some of their non-leaders make decisions,” Damgard said. “I felt like early on in the game, we were able to get some positive traction from that.
“As the game wore on, they adjusted obviously. They had some players step up and make some really big plays. We didn’t want to stay in one thing for the whole time and for a while that worked. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to hold throughout the whole game.”
Cadillac found itself on the positive side of things quite a bit in the second half, though.
Madison Swiger hit a 3-pointer to put the Vikings up 29-24 with 4:18 to go in the third before Madalie Dickerson hit another from outside the arc to make it 34-27 with 2:44 left.
Big Rapids’ Hanna Smith cut it to 34-32 on a three-point play with 34.8 seconds to go and then hit two free throws in the closing seconds to make it 34-all going into the fourth quarter.
That’s where Cadillac struggles mounted.
The Vikings were held to just three points over the game’s final eight minutes thanks to a combination of stout defense, unforced errors and putting Big Rapids on the free-throw line too many times.
A putback by the Cardinals gave them a 36-34 lead with 5:37 to go before Joslyn Seeley hit a 3-pointer to give Cadillac its last lead of the game at 37-36 with 3:17 remaining.
Big Rapids scored quick on the next trip down to retake the lead and Smith hit two free throws to push it to 40-37 with 2:03 remaining. Kelsie Gorczewicz hit two more free throws with 1:05 remaining to make it 42-37.
“Credit Big Rapids…that matchup zone defense sort of created some chaos for a us where some of our normal looks and angles weren’t there,” Damgard said. “I felt like late in the game, we had a hard time adjusting to that and it led to some unfortunate turnovers.
“We had a hard time following some of our principles, too, where we weren’t keeping people out of the middle of the floor and allowing them to the rim. Then we had to foul or we didn’t have to foul and we did anyway and they capitalized on their free throws.”
Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with 12 points while Seeley had seven and Dickerson scored five.
Reina McMahon and Jazmin Angell each had four.
Smith paced Big Rapids with 23 points, including 12 at the free-throw line.
