CADILLAC — One goal seemed to be huge.
The interesting thing was the team that was up by a goal played like it was the one down by a goal.
That eventually paid off.
Big Rapids put together a big third period and skated to a 6-1 win over Cadillac in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Cardinals led 2-1 going into the third but scored four unanswered goals to secure the win.
“Their third period was the difference,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “They came out and played like they were the team down a goal.
“We had a hard time generating momentum after that and when things got difficult, it felt like we panicked a little bit and we didn’t need to.”
Big Rapids scored the only goal of the first period shorthanded before Cadillac’s Fisher Moore tied it in the second period on a shorthanded goal of his own.
That penalty on the Vikings was the first of four straight in the second period and prevented Cadillac from generating all that much flow.
The Cardinals did convert for one power-play goal.
“We killed them off aside from the one but we spent half the period in the penalty box,” Graham said. “I thought tonight was the best we’ve played in the offensive zone generating chances, winning pucks and matching up well.
“We’re just struggling to finish.”
Cadillac heads to the Upper Peninsula for a Friday contest at Escanaba and a Saturday game at Negaunee this weekend.
