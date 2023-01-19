CADILLAC — Facing adversity is a natural in sports.
Yet, when you’re the one creating that adversity, it’s a little tougher to swallow.
Cadillac did just that as it took penalties late and dropped a 3-1 decision to rival Big Rapids in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings have had a penchant for trips to penalty box later in games this season and it hurt them against the Cardinals.
“We just have to be disciplined in that stage of the game, especially when we are carrying the play,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“We skated the last nine minutes shorthanded because we were killing penalties.”
Scoreless after one period, Cadillac got on the board first in the second period when Henry Schmittdiel scored off an assist from Zach Beckhardt.
The Vikings made that goal stand up until just 3:30 remained in the contest with some strong play.
“I thought we played with more push and a more in-your-face approach in the second period,” Graham said.
“That momentum carried over into the third period and I thought we controlled the game.”
The first penalty came at 9:23 and was followed by two close together, giving Big Rapids a 5-on-3 but the Vikings were able to kill that off.
The Cardinals tied that at 1-1 with 3:30 remaining and then went up 2-1 with just 54 seconds left. Big Rapids added an empty-netter with 19 seconds remaining.
Cadillac (9-5-1 overall) is spending the weekend in the Upper Peninsula with a game Friday at Negaunee and another Saturday afternoon at Manistique.
