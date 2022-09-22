CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up its regular season, dropping a 7-1 decision to Big Rapids in a non-conference boys tennis match Wednesday.
“We knew a match against a highly-ranked Big Rapids would be a challenge for us,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“We got a nice win at No. 3 singles and played some good sets in other flights. It wasn’t enough to get the win but we played them tough.
“Our focus is now on playing our best tennis of the season so we can make some noise at the Big North Conference tournament and MHSAA regionals in the next two weeks.”
Davin Brown lost 6-2, 7-6(7-3) at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost 7-6(7-3), 6-4 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson lost 6-1, 7-5 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in the Big North finals next Wednesday at Traverse City West.
CHEBOYGAN — Northern Michigan Christian played well but dropped a 2-1 decision to Cheboygan in an NMSL contest.
“It was a very good and fun game to watch tonight,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“Overall, we played well and played the soccer we know how to.
“Unfortunately for us, Cheboygan scored two fantastic goals and we were not able to put enough in the net to cancel them out. Overall, I am happy with our play tonight and I am looking forward to our continued progress through the rest of the season.”
Barrett Bosscher scored for the Comets off an assist from Blake DeZeeuw.
DeZeeuw had five saves in goal for NMC.
The Comets are at Leland on Saturday.
