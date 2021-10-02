Big Rapids tops Cadillac in tennis

CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up its regular season by dropping a 7-1 decision to Big Rapids in a non-conference tennis match Friday.
“The team fought hard but came up short against a talented Big Rapids team,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“It was our second time playing them and I think we played a little harder and a little smarter than the first time, which was a positive for us.
“We have been stressing consistency and mental toughness all season and now the regular season is over. We really see how far we’ve come at regional next week.”
Fisher Moore lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 7-6, 5-7, 10-6 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson lost 6-1, 7-5 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 7-6, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in an MHSAA Division 3 regional Thursday at Flint Kearsley.
OSCODA — Northern Michigan Christian beat Oscoda 6-0 in a non-league soccer contest.
“Tonight’s win was an excellent improvement in all aspects of our game,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“Our defense handled Oscoda’s fast attacks very well and our offense played very selflessly which shows in the number of names on the scoresheet.
“I have thought for multiple games that we were going to be out of our mid-season slump but we have not been able to play multiple games in a row at the level we are capable of. Hopefully we have finally pushed through but we will not know until our games next week. We have two remaining conference games and then two very tough non-conference games to get us ready for districts.”
Seth VanHaitsma led the way with a goal and two assists while Jonas Lanser scored twice. Barrett Bosscher had a goal and an assist while Trevin Winkle and Mekhi Harris each scored.
Titus Best, Logan Hart and Carter Quist each had an assist.
Blake DeZeeuw made four sacves in goal.
CHARLEVOIX — Buckley beat Charlevoix 2-0 in a non-conference contest.
Jake Romzek scored for the Bears in the first half off assist from Nick Simon before Ty Briethaupt scored in the second half off a Garrett Ensore cross.
Josh Barley and Tyler Apple split time in the nets.
Buckley (11-4-1 overall) hosts Glen Lake on Monday.
KALKASKA — Pine River beat Kalkaska 1-0 in a non-league contest.
“Our defense played very well and controlled Kalkaska for the most part,” NMC coach David Fisher said.
Javen Wanstead scored the lone goal for the Bucks while Daniel Leydet made 30 saves in goal.
Pine River is at Clare on Monday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 1-0 decision to Skeels Christian on Friday.
“Our defense did a great job of keeping the ball out of shooting range but we struggled trying to put our offense together to finish the ball,” Heritage coach Tom Stagg said.
The Patriots are at TCBAA on Tuesday.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac seventh-grade football team beat Gaylord 38-0.
David Noble scored on a kickoff return, fake punt and a 4-yard run and also threw a pass to Barron Hellowell for a 60-yard touchdown.
Ian Metzger caught a 7-yard pass from Hellowell for a TD, as well.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac eighth-grade football team dropped a 41-20 decision to Traverse City St. Francis.
Ethan Nichol rushed for a 199 yards and touchdown runs of 11 and 12 yards while Maveric Hoffert also scored on a 7-yard run.
