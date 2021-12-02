BIG RAPIDS — Turnovers down the stretch and too many fouls cost McBain as it dropped a 51-45 decision in overtime to Big Rapids in a non-conference girls basketball contest Wednesday.
The game was tied at 42-all after regulation but the Cardinals hit their free throws in overtime and capitalized on a couple of McBain turnovers to secure the win.
“Overall, we had some first-game jitters but we actually got off to a good start,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “We struggled rebounding and committed too many fouls.
“Anytime you give up 42 free throws, you aren’t going to win many games.”
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Mya Eisenga hadd six. Caitlyn Butzin, Sydney Heuker and Taylor Benthem each had five. Bronkema also commended Butzin for giving the team a defensive spark off the bench.
BUCKLEY — Mesick used strong defensive play to beat Buckley 36-18 in a non-conference contest.
“It was a really good defensive game by us,” Mesick coach Aaron Osenoski said. “We played good defense and got some transition points off it.”
The Bulldogs led 20-9 at halftime.
Kayla McCoy paced Mesick with 16 points and Lexy Abraham had six.
Anna Francisco paced the Bears with bnine points and six rebounds while Brooke Wilkie added five points and eight rebounds. Taylor Matthews added seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals.
MARION — Marion opened its season with a 41-27 win over Pentwater in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Eagles led 15-2 after the first quarter and 24-5 at halftime.
“I was happy with the way we got off to a pretty fast tonight,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 10 points and nine rebounds while Stella Henderson had seven points and six rebounds. Emily Krchmar and McKayla Cruson added nine rebounds apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.