CADILLAC — When the opponent throws you a curveball, it's best to be patient.
Sometimes, it takes a little time for that lesson to sink in.
Cadillac struggled through a rough first half but got it together and cruised to a 57-27 win over Alpena in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The much-larger Wildcats threw a box-and-one defense on Cadillac junior standout Molly Anderson and while she still ended up as the Vikings' leading scorer, it took a little bit of patience to get her loose.
"First of all, it's a good Big North win for us," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "They played a box-and-one on Molly so it was good for us to see that and work through it.
"It just took us some time to work through it. We worked to free Molly up a little bit but we also worked to stay more patient and find the open shooter."
Cadillac led just 5-4 after the first quarter and stretched that to 18-10 at halftime. The Vikings then outscored Alpena 18-10 in the third quarter for a commanding 36-20 lead going into the fourth.
Cadillac also put better pressure on the Wildcats, forcing a number of turnovers.
"I thought our defensive pressure was good again and our press was pretty effective," McLaurin added. "The emphasis was on defense to spring things on the offensive end."
Anderson paced the Vikings with 17 points while Makenna Bryant had 15 and Chesni Birgy scored eight.
Cadillac (6-0 overall, 4-0 BNC) is at Bay City Western on Monday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 44-17. Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 18 points and Kendall Schopieray scored 11.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Fremont 35-17. Frannie Kiomento paced the Vikings (6-2) with 11 points while Harmony Donzell scored 10 points and Madi McConnell had eight.
