The work of Randy Claramunt, Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, is intimately connected with the entire Lake Huron basin.
Sure, he works with small streams, too. But think of big water and big fish. Think rolling waves, chinook salmon, coho, steelhead. But there was Claramunt on the upper reaches of one of Michigan’s Carp rivers casting tiny lures to tiny fish.
“I can fish all day on a stream like this,” Claramunt said, his eyes glittering.
I was in the Upper Peninsula with Claramunt, president of the Michigan Outdoor Writers Association, and fellow outdoor writer Rick Fowler.
Fowler engineered the trip, and he was ramrodding the show, too.
It was a cast-and-blast trip done right. With a deft touch, Fowler was getting Claramunt and me to top-notch grouse coverts and pristine trout streams. Never did I think we were spending too much time on the water or in the woods.
That’s not always true of these expeditions.
I’ve been on trips where the emphasis seemed to be on eating, drinking and yucking it up rather than on the outdoor pursuits.
Seemingly never giving a thought to a lunch break, though, Fowler and Claramunt fished and hunted right through the noon hour and late into the afternoon. That was fine with me. My stomach was rumbling and it seemed as if a lot of time had passed since I’d eaten a couple of sausage biscuits that morning, but I didn’t care. Things were breaking our way.
That was different, too.
On some similar trips, participants console themselves by saying the worst days in the field beat the best days at work. But on that day, the first day of our two-day trip, Fowler, who keeps track of such things, counted 11 grouse flushes and several woodcock encounters.
Both Fowler and Claramunt got some shooting in. I got a glimpse of one grouse. I was happy, though, because my English springer, Lily, was having a ball flushing birds. And she found and retrieved a grouse Claramunt shot, too. Lest I forget, Claramunt also shot a hare.
We also found some success on the water. On the Carp River, Fowler connected with a brook trout. Claramunt and I both landed a rainbow trout, mine a five- or six-inch fish and Claramunt’s slightly larger.
Back at the car, of course, our rainbow trout were no longer trout; they were steelhead.
Well, when three guys are together in the woods there’s bound to be some nonsensical banter.
Anyway, different strokes for different folks.
For some, a cast-and-blast excursion combines salmon fishing or steelhead fishing with hunting.
For the three of us, the icing on the bird-hunting trip was the small-stream fishing.
It was a study in contrasts. Miles of woods enhanced our grouse hunting. For our respite from big woods, we fished tiny waters.
“Nuns fret not at their convent’s narrow room,” wrote William Wordsworth, and Fowler and Claramunt and I weren’t fretting about the confines of the rivers we fished. In the river bottoms, we all became sonneteers working out the rhythms of our casting to the music of the water.
Stream trout season has withered on the vine.
By the time these words see print, mere hours of season will remain.
Bird hunting should reach its peak in October, though, as leaves fall and woodcock migrate.
So, although it might be too late in the year for anyone to plan a trip such as ours, excursion opportunities based on similar themes abound. We can work out different details. For me, though, the small stream in the big woods was the perfect inset in the big picture of a fall grouse camp.
Addendum: We spent day two of our journey fishing the Fox River system.
We started out on the East Branch of the Fox at the spot historians believe Ernest Hemingway camped and fished on a trip that became the fodder for his Nick Adams story titled “Big Two-Hearted River.”
Fishing the historic waters, we all caught brook trout.
Then we traveled far up the mainstream of the Fox to a point where the Seney locals allege the big brook trout reside.
There, we all hooked brook trout again, although none were of bragging size.
We ran out of time before we got Lily to another grouse covert.
Still, the UP is there and beckoning and harboring birds.
I’m already planning another trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.