Just outside my window, 10 feet from where I sit, there’s daily drama as an array of birds feed from a tube filled with sunflower seeds and pluck bits of suet from holes drilled in a log.
Watching the action at the feeder is my main diversion as I try to come up with ideas for columns for the outdoor page. Some days I spend a lot of time bird watching.
With the seasonal birds like the red winged black birds, grackles, and grosbeaks having migrated south some months ago, it’s a little less crowded at the feeder.
I get the feeling I’m seeing the same cast of characters each day. And what goes on out there is not random, there’s definitely a social hierarchy, quite literally, enforced by a pecking order.
Well before sunrise, in the gray light of predawn, chickadees and nuthatches appear. Four to to six chickadees rotate on the feeders — each bird landing just long enough to grab a seed or snatch a bit of suet before flying off to a nearby tree branch.
Nuthatches with their curious way of standing tail up and nose down, prefer suet, and are more deliberate, taking more time at each visit to the feed station. These small birds will appear at the feeder hourly, if not more frequently, since they need to feed constantly just to stay alive.
Cardinals, bright red males and and olive-colored females, almost always, arrive in pairs.
Although they might share a feeder with smaller birds like nuthatches and chickadees, cardinals prefer to be the only one on the perch.
So they end up waiting, sitting on a nearby limb while others feed. Sometimes they just drop to the ground and peck seeds there. Cardinals, especially females will appear to be staring back at me through my window.
They may be watching me but more likely they are admiring their reflection in the glass. In the summer, they will have their newborns with them. In those first visits, these young cardinals flutter and bounce off the tube as they learn to land on a perch. I’ve seen mothers take seeds and feed them to their offspring.
When the blue jays show up, breakfast is over. The nuthatches, chickadees and cardinals take off. They will return throughout the day but will stay off the feeder if the jays are around.
Blue jays are bullies. Usually about a half-dozen will arrive at the same time. I watch as their bill stabs at the suet and sunflower seeds, yanking out pieces that fall to the ground providing feed for ground feeding birds like juncos, sparrows, doves, and cardinals. Although a single blue jay may let others on the feeder, when a posse of jays arrive all but the woodpeckers, clear out.
Woodpeckers aren’t going to let jays take over.
These blue marauders will defer to larger woodpeckers like the hairy, red-bellied, and pileated. Last summer, I saw a jay challenge a hairy woodpecker sitting on the suet log. As the blue jay swept toward the hairy, the woodpecker turned, thrusting its bill into the jay, sending a puff of feathers into the air as the jay made a frantic retreat.
Other than blue jays, wood peckers tend to tolerate other species of birds allowing them to join them on the feeder. Whereas all other birds at the feeders tend to rush in grab some food and take off, woodpeckers are leisurely diners, sometimes sitting on the suet log for minutes at a time.
When a pileated woodpecker arrives, it’s like getting a visit from cartoon character “Woody woodpecker.” This 16-inch long avian character is show-stopper. When it appears, I stop writing and just watch.
Another source of entertainment are finches and pine siskins.
Traveling in flocks, these small birds will suddenly appear, swarm about,all vying for seed tube perches or places on the suet log, reminding me of the lunchtime in the junior high. Lots of action, a few squabbles, but nothing serious.
Reading an article in the New York Times several weeks ago gave me the idea about writing on the pecking order among birds.
This was the perfect excuse to spend more time gazing at birds during time when I should be writing, but I rationalized that this bird watching was really research so I spend a lot of time, free of guilt, watching avian activity.
And what did I learn? That the Times’ conclusions were about the same as mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.