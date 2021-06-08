Boolman, Brown named top Vikings

CADILLAC — Logan Boolman and Macy Brown are the recipients of the 2021 George Mills and Lynda Terrill awards, given to the top graduating Cadillac High School student-athletes each spring.
Each year, the school's senior class nominates a male and female classmate they feel excels in athletics and in the classroom.
From that list, the five candidates with the highest vote totals — that have at least a C average and have earned at least two varsity letters — are then voted on by the varsity head coaches and high school administrators.
"Logan and Macy are excellent role models for Cadillac student-athletes to look up to," Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. "Their leadership both in the classroom and in the field of competition embodies all of the things that are good about educational athletics.
"I'm very proud that these two young adults have left such a positive impact during their time at Cadillac High School."
Boolman, the son of Chad and Keri Powell-Boolman, is the recipient of the George Mills Award as the top male student-athlete.
He was a three-year scholar athlete and graduated with a 3.964 GPA. Boolman was four-year member of the cross country team, earned Cadillac News All-Area honorable mention as a junior and was a team co-captain as a senior.
Boolman also participated in four years of track and field. As a sophomore, he was named team Hurdler of the Year and started out his senior year strong but it was cut short by a foot injury. Once he found out he could no longer compete, he turned his focus to helping his teammates and became another coach for the hurdlers. His coaches commend him for his selfless acts this season.
Boolman will be attending Grand Valley State University's Honors College in the fall.
Brown, the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Brown, is the recipient of the Lynda Terrill Award as the top female student-athlete.
She was a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team, earning first team all-state honors as a junior and a senior. She was a two-time Cadillac News Dream Team captain, in addition to Traverse City Record-Eagle Player of the Year. Brown holds the program record for kills in a season at 962 and that places her fourth in the MHSAA record book. She also holds the program record for career kills at 2,349.
Brown earned two varsity letters in basketball, playing her sophomore and senior year. In those two years, she was named to the Cadillac News Dream Team and made second team all-conference and honorable mention.
In the spring, Brown was a four-year member of the varsity girls' tennis team. She was a Division 3 regional flight champion as a freshman and a sophomore, playing at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. She reached the state semifinals as a sophomore in 2019. Brown also won a regional title at No. 2 singles this spring.
She served a two-year term on the MHSAA Student Advisory Council and graduated with a 3.63 GPA. Brown will be continuing her volleyball and academic career at the University of New Haven in Connecticut this fall.
