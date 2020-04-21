LAKE CITY — Elfriede Robertson would have been there, along with around 30,000 of her closest friends.
Instead, she's safe at home in Lake City.
Robertson was set to run the 124th Boston Marathon, which would have been held Monday on Patriot's Day.
The Boston Athletic Association, which conducts the event, postponed it last month in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe.
The race will now be held Sept. 14 — provided the pandemic is much more under control. The race began in 1897 and has been altered just once in more than a century. A military relay race was held in April 1918 to honor Americans serving in World War I.
While Robertson would have run the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton, Mass., to Boylston Street in downtown Boston on Monday, she said it being held in the fall is going to work out much better for her.
"My training leading up to it wasn't optimal," Robertson said. "It's kind of a relief, really, and it's pressure taken off me.
"I would've still been there but it wouldn't have been my best time."
She ran the marathon last year in 3 hours, 48 minutes and 12 seconds on quite the warm mid-April day. Temperatures were around 80 degrees for the 2019 marathon after record cold and rain hindered the 2018 event.
That heat and humidity could be a factor again in September but Robertson said being able to train through the spring and summer for Boston will be a huge — and once in a lifetime — advantage.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to train for the race in the summer," she said. "Normally, our training for Boston is hard because the weather is the roll of a dice. I'll be able to do real speed work this time and I'm looking forward to that.
"With an early fall marathon, if it's hot, I will be used to that."
She'll begin her training in earnest next week with eyes set on being ready for mid-September, regardless if it's in Boston or Lake City.
Robertson, like a lot of other runners, has concerns about the safety of the Boston Marathon, even if it is held five months later.
Large-scale sporting events will be one of the last things to return because of the crowds they attract. Even if widespread testing and treatment are available by that point, it's likely a vaccine that's needed to re-engage large crowds of people gathering.
Even if the marathon could be run without fans, Robertson said social distancing isn't even remotely possible.
"I have doubts about September, too," she said. "Even without fans, it's a crowded race…you're literally rubbing elbows with so many people.
"I have some personal concerns about that."
Robertson also has a plan if the Boston Marathon is canceled for 2020.
She's going to run her own "Lake City Marathon."
"I told my husband the other day that if Boston doesn't happen in September that you're going to be my pit crew and I'm doing it regardless here in Lake City," Robertson said. "I've been running for fun lately but I'll start training for it next Monday. Now, I will be about speed and all of that stuff."
And after running her own marathon course in Lake City, Robertson is planning to run the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon on Oct. 18.
She did two marathons within six weeks of each other last year so this will be a bit of step up but it largely means an increase in volume when it comes to training for two races in that short of a span and being able to recover quicker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.