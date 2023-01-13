CADILLAC — Ryan Benzenberg had the nearly the same question this time around.
If that last shot Tuesday against Mount Pleasant had gone in, would the Vikings — finding themselves in a similar position just one game later — learn from it and find a way to win.
While the answer isn’t really clear, the result is.
Cadillac beat Petoskey 68-65 in overtime in a key Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night at home.
Junior Charlie Howell blocked a Petoskey shot at the end of regulation and then senior Jaden Montague buried a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a hard-fought victory in what was a great game between two traditional northern Michigan powers.
Benzenberg was proud of the way his team responded after Tuesday’s heartbreaker to win a game that’s ultimately much more important with a potential Big North title on the line later this season.
“Every time we get together, it’s just a really good physical basketball game,” he said. “If you want to win the Big North, you have to win your home games and then figure out a way to win a couple on the road.”
While Cadillac goes to Petoskey next month, they’ve got some lessons under their collective belts this week.
“I asked them afterward that if we win that game Tuesday, do we figure out a way to win tonight?” Benzenberg said. “I don’t know the answer but the look in our guys’ eyes tonight late was different so I do think it helped.”
The Vikings started strong on Thursday but Petoskey quickly found its bearings and it was never more than a couple-of-points spread the rest of the way.
Cadillac was up 12-8 after the first quarter and it was tied at 30-all at halftime. The Northmen led 50-47 going into the fourth quarter and it was tied at 61 at the end of regulation.
The Vikings got big contributions from senior guard Teegan Baker, who hit a couple of key 3-pointers and sophomore Kyle McGowan, who grew up a bit on Thursday.
“Teegan was an x-factor tonight. He made a couple of shots in the second half that were big,” Benzenberg said. “I thought Kyle played his best game of the season, too. He had seven points and four rebounds, three of which were offensive so he created extra chances for us.
“Charlie played awesome, too. I’m just really proud of our kids.”
Howell paced Cadillac with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while Montague added 16 points, including 13 in the second half and OT. He also had five rebounds and five assists.
Baker added 10 points.
The Vikings host Essexville Garber on Tuesday.
Cadillac’s girls knew Petoskey was bringing a talented team after the Northmen won the Big North title last season and returned most of those players.
And while Petoskey walked away with a 55-32 win over the Vikings, it was the way that it happened that left Viking coach Kip Damgard frustrated.
“We knew going in that Petoskey’s length was going to be a problem and it was,” he said. “However, the bigger problem is they outworked us in all facets of the game.
“Our effort level wasn’t what it needed to be and that hurts. We won’t let today define who we are.”
Petoskey led 19-7 after the first quarter and 26-10 at halftime. It was 49-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Joslyn Seeley paced the Vikings with eight points and Madalie Dickerson scored six.
Cadillac hosts an eight-team showcase on Saturday. Petoskey faces East Kentwood at noon; Gaylord faces Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at 2 p.m.; Sault Ste. Marie meets Brighton at 4 p.m. and the Vikings face Midland at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.