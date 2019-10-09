Monday Night Gardners
10/7/19: At's A Wrap 57.5, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 56, Four D Trucking 55.5, Coyne Propane 52.5, Eco Management 44, Village Grille 43, RozeArt Designs 43, Picture Perfect 42.5, Anderson Builders 35, Dolls with Balls 31.5, Wexford CCU 30, Bowling Buddies 19.5.
High team game: At's A Wrap 582, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 564, Village Grille 526. High team series: At's A Wrap 1653, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 1651, Four D Trucking 1442.
High individual game: Dawn Rozeveld 258, Lisa Vermilyea 258, Chrissy Baker 237. High individual series: Lisa Vermilyea 716, Dawn Rozeveld 620, Deb Rozeveld 597.
Parkview Recreational
9/23/19: Parkview Lanes 39-24, The Pintastic Four 38-25, Family Fare 34-29, AmVets Post 120 32.5-30.5, Cadillac Mortgage 31.5-31.5, Cadillac Accounting 31-32, Weez Tryn 25-38.
Team: Top scratch game: AmVets Post 120 692, Parkview Lanes 654, Cadillac Accounting 610. Top scratch series: AmVets Post 120 1925, Parkview Lanes 1808, Cadillac Mortgage 1670. Top handicap game: AmVets Post 120 856, Cadillac Mortgage 832, Parkview Lanes 823. Top handicap series: Cadillac Mortgage 2417, AmVets Post 120 2417, Family Fare 2326.
Men: Top scratch game: Ryan Ault 279, Rick Spangler 236, Clark Northrup 221. Top scratch series: Ryan Ault 702, Konrad Molter 627, Rick Spangler 581. Top handicap game: Ryan Ault 279, Clark Northrup 247, Konrad Molter 240. Top handicap series: Ryan Ault 702, Konrad Molter 702, Tyeler Ault 601.
Women: Top scratch game: Erma Gris 194, Suzie Ensing 189, Darlene Williams 180. Top scratch series: Darlene Williams 505, Pam Waybrant 496, Cindy Sy 480. Top handicap game: Erma Gris 248, Suzie Ensing 241, Gina Ault 230. Top handicap series: Darlene Williams 643, Candy Molter 631, Suzie Ensing 627.
Splits: Erma Gris 5-10, 4-7-10, Clark Northrup 3-10, Darlene Williams 2-7.
Parkview Women's Commercial
9/17/19: Parkview Lanes 36-18, Crystal Flash 32-22, Don's American Pizza 30-24, Sunshine Acres #1 28.5-25.5, Marty's Bi-Polar Bowlers 28-26, Sunshine Acres #2 26.5-27.5, Weinrick Lawncare 26-28, Kentucky Fried Chicks 22-32, Family Practice of Cadillac 21-33, Hutchinson's Pumpers 20-34.
Team: Top scratch game: Parkview Lanes 550, Family Practice of Cadillac 450, Kentucky Fried Chicks 441. Top scratch series: Parkview Lanes 1504, Kentucky Fried Chicks 1265, Family Practice of Cadillac 1252. Top handicap game: Parkview Lanes 658, Sunshine Acres #2 607, Sunshine Acres #1 602. Top handicap series: Parkview Lanes 1828, Sunshine Acres #2 1706, Sunshine Acres #1 1706.
Individual: Deb Williams 216, Rhonda Wilson 202, Julie Fluture 198. Top scratch series: Deb Williams 578, Rhonda Wilson 552, Penney Harroun 512. Top handicap game: Deb Williams 235, Julie Fluture 226, Amy Fuller and Hailey Meadow tied at 224. Top handicap series: Hailey Meadow 639, Deb Williams 635, Rhonda Wilson 612.
Parkview Noon Industrial
9/18/19: Cast Iron Kitchen 64-26, Wargame Cavaliers 62-28, Scrapaloo 42.5-47.5, Patriots 41.5-48.5, Kater Lawn and Snow 39.5-50.5, Bostick Drug 37.5-52.5, LC United Methodist 36-54.
Team: Top scratch game: Cast Iron Kitchen 758, Wargame Cavaliers 742, Kater Lawn and Snow 738. Top scratch series: Cast Iron Kitchen 2202, Wargame Cavaliers 2113, Kater Lawn and Snow 2086. Top handicap game: LC United Methodist 1118, Wargame Cavaliers 1109, Bostick Drug 1107. Top handicap series: LC United Methodist 3278, Wargame Cavaliers 3214, Cast Iron Kitchen 3144.
Men: Top scratch game: John Andrzejewski 249, Lee VanOcker 220, John Bruyette 208. Top scratch series: John Andrzejewski 621, Kirk Dallaire 589, Dustin Ellard 535. Top handicap game: John Andrzejewski 270, John Bruyette 267, Lee VanOcker 264. Top handicap series: Keith Dallaire 688, Harvey Johnson 685, John Andrzejewski 684.
Women: Top scratch game: Donielle Greeley 199, Gisela Raso 167, Lorna Meis 163. Top scratch series: Gisela Raso 458, Donielle Greeley 456, Lorna Meis 449. Top handicap game: Donielle Greeley 279, Marlyne (RH) Sosenko, Beckie Kanipe 242. Top handicap series: Laura Buckley 698, Donielle Greeley 696, Gisela Raso and Ellie Frayer tied at 674.
Splits: Dave Buckley 3-10, Gisi Raso 3-10, Jenn Porter 6-7-10, Rick Clark 3-8, Mike Hepner 3-1, Keith Dallaire 3-10.
Parkview Businessmen
9/18/19: Benthem Bros. 64.5-25.5, Armstead's 51.5-38.5, Cadillac Chiropractic 50-40, John'Z Electric 49-41, Big and Small Delivery 47.5-42.5, Mike's Home Improvement 42-48, Autumn Vista 30-60, Faubles Landscaping 25.5-64.5.
Team: Top scratch game: Cadillac Chiropractic 1009, John'Z Electric 974, Big and Small Delivery 941. Top scratch series: John'Z Electric 2860, Cadillac Chiropractic 2745, Benthem Bros. 2713. Top handicap game: Big and Small Delivery 1087, Cadillac Chiropractic 1076, John'Z Electric and Benthem Bros. tied at 1074. Top handicap series: John'Z Electric 3160, Benthem Bros. 3133, Big and Small Delivery 3074.
Individual: Top scratch game: Bob Venema 236, Mark Jenema 235, Mike Fauble 235. Top scratch series: Gary Elenbaas 643, Josh Salisbury 620, Bill Benson 619. Top handicap game: Bob Venema 263, Mark Jenema 259, Mike Fauble 257. Top handicap series: Gary Elenbaas 688, Josh Salisbury 683, Bill Benson 670.
Parkview Scratch Trio
9/19/19: Fun Times 49-5, Pizza Plus 46.5-7.5, Parkview Lanes 34.5-19.5, Lake Side 29-25, Benny's Bees 27-27, Don's American Pizza 11-43, Lilly Lyn Graphics 7-47.
Team: Top scratch game: Fun Times 492, Parkview Lanes 480, Pizza Plus 472. Top scratch series: Fun Times 1444, Pizza Plus 1347, Parkview Lanes 1346.
Individual: Top scratch game: Denise Vaughan 192, Julie Fluture 190, Penney Harroun 190. Top scratch series: Penney Harroun 517, Julie Fluture 509, Deb Williams 502.
Parkview Women's Independent League
9/19/19: Sunshine Acres 8.5-3.5, Hits and Misses 8-4, Ladies of the Lake 7-5, Keglers 6-6, Parkview 5-7, 4 Stars 5-7, Sometimers 4.5-7.5, Duanes Restaurant 4-8.
Team: Top scratch game: Ladies of the Lake 614, Sunshine Acres 593, Keglers 553. Top scratch series: Sunshine Acres 1649, Ladies of the Lake 1635, Keglers 1564. Top handicap game: Ladies of the Lake 832, Sunshine Acres 798, 4 Stars 791. Top handicap series: 4 Stars 2298, Ladies of the Lake 2289, Sunshine Acres 2264.
Individual: Top scratch game: Diane Bentley 194, Karen Vine 189, Judy Meyering 187. Top scratch series: Diane Bentley 501, Phyllis Eisenga 489, Judy Meyering 477. Top handicap game: Karen Vine 253, Diane Bentley 250, Eva Brizendine 238. Top handicap series: Diane Bentley 669, Karen Vine 652, Dawn Kaspriak.
Splits: Judy Meyering 6-7-10, Karla Dezeeuw 4-5, 2-5-7, Betty Lushnat 3-6-7-10, Esther Ashbay 5-10, 5-6, Lori Hesselink 6-10.
Parkview American
9/19/19: 70% Fireball 62-28, Eco Management 56-34, Morse Moving and Storage 52-38, Manton Tire 47-43, Parkview Lanes 44-46, Breidensteins 35-55, Living on a Spare 34-56, Cadillac Tool and Die 30-60.
Team: Top scratch game: Eco Management 1002, Morse Moving and Storage 954, Manton Tire 944. Top scratch series: Eco Management 2896, Manton Tire 2664, 70% Fireball 2643. Top handicap game: Manton Tire 1111, 70% Fireball 1104, Eco Management 1070. Top handicap series: 70% Fireball 3201, Manton Tire 3165, Eco Management 3100.
Individual: Top scratch game: Chris Ball 258, Justin Johnson 248, Steven Sanscrainte 246. Top scratch series: Steven Sanscrainte 634, Chris Ball 627, Gary Elenbaas 625. Top handicap game: Justin Johnson 271, Chris Ball 260, Steven Sanscrainte and Zach Fredrickson tied at 246. Top handicap series: Tom Sawyer 683, Gary Elenbaas 673, Zach Frerickson 673.
Parkview Juniors
9/21/19: Tasmanian Devils 7-1, Just 4 Fun 5-3, Gutter Gang 4-4, GBJR Vol. 2 4-4, Nerds of the Round Table 3-5, Unstable Unicorns 3-5, Misfits 3-5, Little Munchkins 3-5.
Team: Top scratch game:Tasmanian Devils 626, Nerds of the Round Table 497, Just 4 Fun 465. Top scratch series: Tasmanian Devils 1559, Just 4 Fun 1273, Unstable Unicorns 1247. Top handicap game: Tasmanian Devils 853, Nerds of the Round Table 790, Just 4 Fun 757. Top handicap series: Tasmanian Devils 2240, Just 4 Fun 2149, Nerds of the Round Table 2096.
Boys: Top scratch game: Matthew Burns 247, Justin Gardner 162, Zackery Kelsey 155. Top scratch series: Matthew Burns 489, Jonathon Gardner 386, Justin Gardner 382. Top handicap game: Matthew Burns 296, Justin Gardner 231, Dillan Jones 220. Top handicap series: Matthew Burns 636, Dillan Jones 608, Justin Gardner 589.
Girls: Top scratch game: Nicole Christensen 169, Teagan Dunn 148, Madi Williams and Raeann Weinrick tied at 110. Top scratch series: Nicole Christensen 356, Teagan Dunn 330, Madi Williams 296. Top handicap game: Nicole Christensen 233, Teagan Dunn 219, Raeann Weinrick 185. Top handicap series: Nicole Christensen 548, Teagan Dunn 543, Raeann Weinrick 518.
First spare: Breckon McNutt, Gage Willis, River Fettig, Jacob Vargo, Justin Gardner, Alaya Knoch, Dakota.
First strike: Raeann Weinrick, Teagan Dunn, Madi Williams, Breckon McNutt, Gage Willis, River Fettig, Jonathon Gardner, Alaya Knoch, Justin Gardner, Noah King, Nathaniel Roest.
Double: Raeann Weinrick, Teagan Dunn, River Fettig, Jonathon Gardner, Justin Gardner, Nicole Christensen.
Turkey: Matthew Burns, Nicole Christensen.
5 in a row: Matthew Burns.
Splits: Raeann Weinrick 7-5, Teagan Dunn 5-7.
Parkview Early Birds
9/22/19: Lammergeier 42.5-20.5, Falcons 41-22, Lame Ducks 37.5-25.5, RBSS 34.5-28.5, Mallards 33-30, Road Runners 33-30, Eagles 31.5-31.5, Flamingoose 30.5-32.5, Himalayan Snowcocks 18-45, Chickadees 13.5-49.5.
Team: Top scratch game: Lammergeier 741, Road Runners 726, RBSS 670. Top scratch series: Lammergeier 2150, Road Runners 2020, RBSS 1909. Top handicap game: Road Runners 886, Lammergeier 829, Mallards 809. Top handicap series: Road Runners 2500, Lammergeier 2414, Mallards 2412.
Men: Top scratch game: Paul Inzano 243, Andy Moffit 215, Jeff Hawkins 214. Top scratch series: Andy Moffit 628, Jeff Hawkins 627, Kevin Moomey 572. Top handicap game: Paul Inzano 274, Darrell Porter 242, Jeff Hawkins 233. Top handicap series: Jeff Hawkins 684, Paul Inzano 651, Andy Moffit 628.
Women: Top scratch game: Barb Moffit 191, Vicki Porteous 191, Dianna Burns 189. Top scratch series: Barb Moffit 506, Dianna Burns 479, Vicki Porteous 462. Top handicap game: Dianna Burns 231, Yvonne Meyer 227, Barb Moffit 222. Top handicap series: Annette Maxwell 630, Sam Pacola 615, Shelly Milliron 614.
Splits: Phyllis Burns 3-10, Dianna Burns 5-6, Darrell Porter 4-10, Becky Johnson 3-10, Torin Porteous 2-4-10, 3-4-7-10, Jim Porter 4-5 twice, Yvonne Meyer 5-10.
