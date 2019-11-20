Parkview Lanes Senior Bowling
11/12/19: Women: High Game: Dawn Kaspriak 192; Judy Meyering 186; Phyllis Eisenga 163. Series: Judy Meyering 496; Phyllis Eisenga 446; Dawn Kaspriak 444. Splits: Debbie Watrous 4-5. Men: High Game: Russ Hevel 201; Carl Hutchinson 181; Garry Jacobs 181. Series: Carl Hutchinson 505; Russ Hevel 500; Mark Dean 442. Splits:None.
11/15/19: Women: High Game: Diana Scrues 171; Ida Turner 169; Sally Smith 164. Series: Diana Scrues 485; Ida Turner 475; Sally Smith 450. Splits: Diana Scrues 3-6-7-10; Ida Turner 2-7; 4-5; Sally Smith 3-10; Velda Baldwin 7-8. Men: High Game: Caroll Harger 192; Ed Carr 180; Carl Hutchinson 153. Series: Ed Carr 549; Caroll Harger 492; Garry Jacobs 442. Splits: Mark Dean 3-10 three times.
Monday Night Gardners
11/18/19: Four D Trucking 129, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 120, At's A Wrap 110.5, Eco Management 103, RozeArt Designs 96.5, Coyne Propane 96.5, Village Grille 89, Wexford CCU 81, Picture Perfect 81, Anderson Builders 80, Dolls with Balls 68.5, Bowling Buddies 67.
High team game: At's A Wrap 564, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 559, Eco Management 540. High team series: Kyle Vermilyea Racing 1616, At's A Wrap 1563, Eco Management 1553.
High individual game: Lisa Vermilyea 247, Deb Rozeveld 227, Cindy Nix 224. High individual series: Lisa Vermilyea 717, Vicki Ball 588, Barb Brinks 564.
Northland Classic
11/1/19: Merritt Speedway 162.5-77.5, Cadillac Party Lounge 159-81, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 138.5-101.5, The Bowling Store 137-103, Betten Baker 130.5-109.5, Anderson Builders 116-124, Lake Cadillac Resort 113-127, H and H Construction 111-129, Village Grille 102-138, Purity Cylinders and Gases 100.5-139.5, The Pines 88-152, Bristol Store 82-158.
Team: Top scratch game: 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 1169, Merritt Speedway 1084, The Bowling Store 1076. Top scratch series: 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 3241, The Bowling Store 3175, Cadillac Party Lounge 3125. Top handicap game: 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 1240, Lake Cadillac Resort 1160, The Bowling Store 1130. Top handicap series: 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 3454, The Bowling Store 3337, Cadillac Party Lounge 3317.
Individual: Top scratch game: Jason Vermilyea 279, Ryan Ault 279, Kevin Kitson 276. Top scratch series: Jason Vermilyea 767, Chris Huyck 706, Jeremiah Wade 706. Top handicap game: Jason Vermilyea 306, Ryan Ault 279, Clay Keeler and Kevin Kitson tied at 276. Top handicap series: Jason Vermilyea 848, Jon Brown 752, Jim Franklin 730.
Pines Scratch Trio
11/5/19: Elevate the Bowler's Shop 78-30, Aultimate Moores 70-38, Central Professional Services 69-39, Anderson's Seal Coat 64-44, 3 W's 54-54, On Strike 52-56, Lucky Spots 48-60, Triple XXX 38-70, Don's Auto Clinic 36-72, The Pines 31-77.
Team: Top scratch game: Central Professional Services 771, Elevate the Bowler's Shop 737, Anderson's Seal Coat 736. Top scratch series: 3 W's 2023, Elevate the Bowler's Shop 1994, Central Professional Services 1951.
Men: Top scratch game: Chris Ball 300, Steve Perry 279, Travis Fuzi 276. Top scratch series: Chris Ball 757, Guy Wood 743, Craig Foster 742.
Women: Top scratch game: Lisa Vermilyea 259, Jenn Moore 189. Top scratch series: Lisa Vermilyea 595, Jenn Moore 508.
Men's Intercity
11/6/19: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 181.5-118.5, H and H Construction 166-134, Lakeside Charlie's 165.5-134.5, Severn Motors 163.5-136.5, ALRO Steel 162.5-137.5, VVH 150.5-149.5, T's Outdoor Services 148.5-151.5, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 147-153, Cy's Body Shop 141.5-158.5, Borg Warner 128.5-171.5, 3 Strikes Law 128-172, Anderson Builders 117-183.
Team: Top scratch game: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 1119, T's Outdoor Services 1096, VVH 1092. Top scratch series: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 3196, VVH 3145, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 3108. Top handicap game: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 1214, Anderson Builders 1209, Severn Motors 1203. Top handicap series: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 3481, VVH 3466, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 3393.
Individual: Top scratch game: Chris Huyck 290, Nick Shimel 278, Bryant Hall and John Henry tied at 276. Top scratch series: Chris Huyck 738, Jeremiah Wade 691, Matt Putman 684. Top handicap game: Chris Huyck 307, Bryant Hall 305, Nick Shimel 296. Top handicap series: Chris Huyck 789, Bryant Hall 760, Ray Bradford 758.
Parkview Women's Commercial
10/29/19: Parkview Lanes 112-50, Weinrick Lawncare 95-67, Family Practice of Cadillac 91.5-70.5, Kentucky Fried Chicks 84.5-77.5, Sunshine Acres #1 83.5-78.5, Crystal Flash 77-85, Sunshine Acres #2 74.5-87.5
