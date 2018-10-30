Parkview Recreational
10/15/18: Cadillac Mortgage 82-44, AmVets Post 120 74.5-51.5, Cadillac Accounting 66.5-59.5, Insanity 61.5-64.5, The Pintastic Four 48.5-77.5, Parkview Lanes 43-74.
Team: Top scratch game: Cadillac Mortgage 660, The Pintastic Four 639, AmVets Post 120 604. Top scratch series: The Pintastic Four 1817, Cadillac Mortgage 1789, AmVets Post 120 1738. Top handicap game: Cadillac Mortgage 862, AmVets Post 120 840, The Pintastic Four 829. Top handicap series: AmVets Post 120 2446, Cadillac Mortgage 2395, The Pintastic Four 2387.
Men: Top scratch game: Konrad Molter 217, Randy Weber 205, Rick Spangler 196. Top scratch series: Konrad Molter 564, Rick Spangler 561, Randy Weber 531. Top handicap game: Konrad Molter 258, Josh Wright 237, Ron 217. Top handicap series: Konrad Molter 687, Josh Wright 645, Ron 619.
Women: Top scratch game: Cindy Sy 192, Lorna Meis 187, Shari Ault 185. Top scratch series: Suzie Ensing 536, Darlene Williams 464, Pam Waybrant 460. Top handicap game: Cindy Sy 242, Suzie Ensing 232, Courtney Roest 232. Top handicap series: Suzie Ensing 692, Courtney Roest 677, Vickie Mix 619.
Parkview Women's Commercial
10/9/18: Sunshine Acres #1 71-37, Lakeside Produce 71-37, Parkview Lanes 66.5-41.5, Crystal Flash 61-47, Kentucky Fried Chicks 51-57, Sunshine Acres #2 51-57, Marty's Bi-Polar Bowler 46-62, Weinrick Lawncare 44.5-63.5, Don's American Pizza 40-68, Last But Not Least 36-72.
Team: Top scratch game: Parkview Lanes 509, Sunshine Acres #1 467, Crystal Flash 455. Top scratch series: Parkview Lanes 1390, Crystal Flash 1319, Sunshine Acres #1 1314. Top handicap game: Crystal Flash 638, Parkview Lanes 616, Last But Not Least 609. Top handicap series: Crystal Flash 1868, Parkview Lanes 1711, Don's American Pizza 1697.
Individual: Top scratch game: Penney Harroun 240, Julie Fluture215, Rhonda Wilson 206. Top scratch series: Rhonda Wilson 533, Penney Harroun 510, Julie Fluture 499. Top handicap game: Penney Harroun 261, Sandy Morris 244, Julie Fluture 244. Top handicap series: Sandy Morris 671, Shelli Radle 616, Laura Buckley 606.
Parkview Noon Industrial
10/10/18: 4 Boys & 1 Girl 111-69, Kater Lawn & Snow 110-70, Bostick Drug 109.5-70.5, Scrapaloo 81-99, LC United Methodist 80.5-99.5, Patriots 78-102, Cast Iron Kitchen 75.5-104.5, J&D Powerwash 74.5-105.5.
Team: Top scratch game: Cast Iron Kitchen 824, 4 Boys & 1 Girl 809, Patriots 781. Top scratch series: Cast Iron Kitchen 2350, 4 Boys & 1 Girl 2221, Bostick Drug 2077. Top handicap game: 4 Boys & 1 Girl 1170, Patriots 1159, Cast Iron Kitchen 1119. Top handicap series: 4 Boys & 1 Girl 3304, Bostick Drug 3283, Scrapaloo 3254.
Men: Top scratch game: Aaron Presley 248, John Andrzejewski 233, John Bruyette 213. Top scratch series: Aaron Presley 678, John Andrzejewski 577, Dustin Ellard 559. Top handicap game: John Bruyette 269, Aaron Presley 260, Dallas Schuster 257. Top handicap series: Aaron Presley 714, Darrell Porter 708, Terry Kanipe 704.
Women: Top scratch game: Dawn Whaley 195, Katrina Duncan 176, Dorothy Butcher 175. Top scratch series: Dorothy Butcher 462, Katrina Duncan 440, Dawn Kaspriak 424. Top handicap game: Dawn Whaley 288, Jennifer Porter 256, Katrina Duncan 251. Top handicap series: Ann Geiger-Dontje 679, Jennifer Porter 675, Dorothy Butcher 675.
Splits: Stacey Roose 5-7, 5-10, Ellie Frayer 2-7, Lorna Meis 3-10, Harvey Johnson 5-7, 4-7-10, John Bruyette 5-10, Eric Shafer 5-6, Phyllis Burns 5-10, Jenn Porter 3-10, Morris Dallaire 5-7, 5-10.
Parkview Businessmen
10/10/18: Eco Management 117.5-62.5, Mike's Home Improvement 108-72, Cadillac Chiropractic 106.5-73.5, Meekhof Dairy 101-79, Benthem Bros. 91.5-88.5, John'Z Electric 91-89, Salisbury Trucking 87-93, Autumn Vista 77-103, Armstead's 61.5-118.5.
Team: Top scratch game: Eco Management 1066, Cadillac Chiropractic 986, Benthem Bros. 946. Top handicap series: Eco Management 2927, Benthem Bros. 2743, John'Z Electric 2638. Top handicap game: Cadillac Chiropractic 1186, Salisbury Trucking 1117, Eco Management 1114. Top handicap series: Cadillac Chiropractic 3230, Autumn Vista 3207, Benthem Bros. 3127.
Individual: Top scratch game: Aaron Presley 279, Travis Miller 246, Bill Benson 244. Top scratch series: Aaron Presley 687, Travis Miller 631, Bill Benson 630. Top handicap game: Aaron Presley 295, Bryan Benson 259, Bill Benson 256. Top handicap series: Aaron Presley 735, Dan Hoekwater 680, Roy Patrick 674.
Parkview Scratch Trio
10/11/18: Pizza Plus 86-22, Parkview Lanes 84.5-23.5, Don's American Pizza 62.5-45.5, Grannies Gone Wild 60-48, Fun Times 52-56, Benny's Bees 42-66, Lilly Lyn Graphics 21-87.
Team: Top scratch game: Pizza Plus 506, Don's American Pizza 489, Parkview Lanes 477. Top scratch series: Pizza Plus 1457, Parkview Lanes 1405, Don's American Pizza 1394.
Individual: Top scratch game: Penney Harroun 215, Julie Fluture 203, Cindy Sy 199. Top scratch series: Julie Fluture 560, Deb Williams 549, Penney Harroun 548.
Parkview Women's Independent League
10/11/18: Sunshine Acres 19-5, Hits & Misses 17-7, Sometimers 14-10, North Bar 14-10, 4 Stars 14-10, Parkview 12-12, Duanes Restaurant 12-12, Keglers 12-12, Just Kidding 4-20.
Team: Top scratch game: 4 Stars 568, Sunshine Acres 563, Duanes Restaurant 562. Top scratch series: Sunshine Acres 1620, 4 Stars 1576, North Bar 1554. Top handicap game: Duanes Restaurant 836, 4 Stars 815, Sunshine Acres 794. Top handicap series: 4 Stars 2317, Sunshine Acres 2313, Duanes Restaurant 2263.
Individual: Top scratch game: Betty Lushnat 200, Gail Draur 190, Phyllis Eisenga 174. Top scratch series: Phyllis Eisenga 480, Gail Draur 446, Jan Watson and Diane Scrues tied at 430. Top handicap game: Betty Lushnat 248, Sherry Sheele 239, Gail Draur 226. Top handicap series: Sherry Sheele 622, Phyllis Eisenga 600, Barb Hazlett 597.
Splits: Betty Lushnat 3-10, Marge Witherspoon 5-6, Cindy Sayles 4-5.
Parkview American
10/11/18: Living On A Spare 113-67, Breidensteins 104.5-75.5, Manton Tire 103-77, BCB 102-78, I'd Tap That 93.5-86.5, Northern Mich. Dragway 92.5-87.5, Parkview Lanes 77.5-102.5.
Team: Top scratch game: Living On A Spare 1022, Manton Tire 901, BCB 879. Top scratch series: Living On A Spare 2938, Manton Tire 2498, I'd Tap That 2492. Top handicap game: BCB 1081, Living On A Spare 1065, Parkview Lanes 1025. Top handicap series: Living On A Spare 3067, I'd Tap That 2987, BCB 2901.
Individual: Top scratch game: Tom Towers 280, Deb Williams 247, David King 247. Top scratch series: Tom Towers 723, Branden Younger 663, Deb Williams 631. Top handicap game: Tom Towers 280, David King 267, Deb Williams and Jesse VanEnk tied at 255. Top handicap series: Tom Towers 723, Branden Younger 663, Deb Williams 655.
Parkview Juniors
10/13/18: Nerds of the Round Table 11-5, Just 4 Fun 10-6, BGJR 9-7, The Munchkins 9-7, Poke Four 8-8, Gutter Gang 7-9, Unicorns 6-10, Double Trouble 4-12.
Team: Top scratch game: BGJR 492, Poke Four 461, Gutter Gang 436. Top scratch series: BGJR 1412, Poke Four 1175, Gutter Gang 1143. Top handicap game: BGJR 780, The Munchkins 728, Just 4 Fun 721. Top handicap series: BGJR 2276, The Munchkins 2156, Just 4 Fun 2149.
Boys: Top scratch game: Kavan Weinrick 149, Matthew Burns 139, Brecken McNutt and Jacob Smith tied at 137. Top scratch series: Brecken McNutt 396, Jacob Smith 390, Kavan Weinrick 360. Top handicap game: Kavan Weinrick 220, Brecken McNutt 216, Charles 209. Top handicap series: Brecken McNutt 633, Jacob Smith 579, Kavan Weinrick 573.
Girls: Top scratch game: Madi Williams 112, Raeann Weinrick 112, Nicole Christensen 105. Top scratch series: Madi Williams 300, Nicole Christensen 290, Teegan Dunn 286. Top handicap game: Alaya Knoch 191, Raeann Weinrick 184, Madi Williams 183. Top handicap series: Alaya Knoch 524, Madi Williams 513, Aiden Hoover and Katelyn Smith tied at 505.
First spare: Alaya Knoch. Double: Jacob Vargo, Jonathon Gardner, Aidan Scarbrough. Splits: Brecken McNutt 5-7-8, 3-9-10, Jacob Smith 3-10, Raeann Weinrick 5-10.
