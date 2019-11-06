Parkview Lanes Senior Bowling:
10/15/19
Women: High Game: Dawn Kaspriak 187; Ida Turner 147; Marlene Sosenko 131. Series: Ida Turner 422; Dawn Kaspriak 402; Ruth Clees 358. Splits: Ida Turner 5-10. Men: High Game: Garry Jacobs 184; Russ Hevel 181; Hank Beagle 180. Series: Garry Jacobs 504; Russ Hevel 485; Hank Beagle 466. Splits: Garry Jacobs 3-10; Russ Hevel 4-7-10.
10/18/19
Women: High Game: Dorothy Butcher 202; Diana Scrues 192; Velda Baldwin 161. Series: Diana Scrues 494; Dorothy Butcher 457; Velda Baldwin 417. Splits: None. Men: High Game: Caroll Harger 173; Hank Beagle 156; Mark Dean 141. Series: Caroll Harger 492; Hank Beagle 440; Mark Dean 385. Splits: Hank Beagle 4-5.
10/22/19
Women: High Game: Dawn Kaspriak 163; Phyllis Eisenga 149; Judy Meyering 148. Series: Phyllis Eisenga 434; Dawn Kaspriak 432; Judy Meyering 423. Splits: None. Men: High Game: Garry Jacobs 219: Hank Beagle 169; Mark Dean 167. Series: Garry Jacobs 539; Hank Beagle 445; Mark Dean 419. Splits: Hank Beagle 2-6-7-10.
10/25/19
Women: High Game: Diana Scrues 193; Velda Baldwin 164; Dorothy Butcher 169. Series: Diana Scrues 493; Dorothy Butcher 460; Velda Baldwin 449. Splits: Velda Baldwin 2-7; Ruth Clees 5-7. Men: High Game: Mark Dean 200; Caroll Harger 191; Hank Beagle 169. Series: Caroll Harger 536; Bill Lanphear 471; Mark Dean 463. Splits: Mark Dean 7-5; Bill Lanphear 5-6-7.
10/29/19
Women: High Game: Dawn Kaspriak 163; Ruth Clees 151. Series: Dawn Kaspriak 430; Ruth Clees 428. Splits: None. Men: High Game: Carl Hutchinson 200; Bill Lanphear 177; Mark Dean 163; Fred Sprague 163. Series: Carl Hutchinson 523; Bill Lanphear 507; Russ Hevel 464. Splits: None.
11/1/19
Women: High Game: Diana Scrues 199; Ruth Clees 157; Eileen Crowe 142. Series: Diana Scrues 471; Ruth Clees 403; Velda Baldwin 395. Splits: Diana Scrues 2-7-8; 4-5-7. Men: High Game: Bill Lanphear 218; Caroll Harger 193; Ed Carr 192. Series: Ed Carr 550; Caroll Harger 525; Bill Lanphear 510. Splits: John Wurts 2-10.
Parkview Early Birds
10/13/19: Lammergeier 80.5-45.5, Mallards 73.5-52.5, Lame Ducks 71.5-54.5, RBSS 71-55, Falcons 70.5-55.5, Road Runners 60.5-65.5, Himalayan Snowcocks 59.5-66.5, Flamingoose 58-68, Eagles 48-78, Chickadees 37-89.
Team: Top scratch game: Lammergeier 748, Road Runners 656, Lame Ducks 651. Top scratch series: Lammergeier 1994, RBSS 1913, Lame Ducks 1878. Top handicap game: Lammergeier 834, Lame Ducks 819, Himalayan Snowcocks 808. Top handicap series: Lame Ducks 2382, Himalayan Snowcocks 2329, Road Runners 2292.
Men: Top scratch game: Kevin Moomey 224, Jeff Hawkins 215, Victor Porteous 212. Top scratch series: Jeff Hawkins 588, Kevin Moomey 581, Tony Maxwell 571. Top handicap game: Victor Porteous 253, John Cosgray 230, Kevin Moomey 228. Top handicap series: Victor Porteous 679, Tony Maxwell 640, Dick Porteous 635.
Women: Top scratch game: Becky Johnson 182, Laura Hawkins 178, Barb Moffit 171. Top scratch series: Laura Hawkins 479, Barb Moffit 454, Randi Martz 450. Top handicap game: Becky Johnson 232, Jenn Porter 217, Brandi Vanderwal 215. Top handicap series: Randi Martz 597, Becky Johnson 589, Laura Hawkins 584.
Splits: John Bruyette 2-7, 3-10, Paul Inzano 3-10, Justin Johnson 3-10, Sam Pacola 5-8-10, Jeff Hawkins 3-10.
Parkview Juniors
10/12/19: GBJR Vol. 2 13-7, Gutter Gang 13-7, Just 4 Fun 12-8, Tasmanian Devils 11-9, Unstable Unicorns 11-9, Nerds of the Round Table 8-12, Misfits 7-13, Little Munchkins 5-15.
Team: Top scratch game: Tasmanian Devils 493, Nerds of the Round Table 488, Just 4 Fun 446. Top scratch series: Tasmanian Devils 1405, Nerds of the Round Table 1258, Just 4 Fun 1219. Top handicap game: Nerds of the Round Table 790, Just 4 Fun 722, Unstable Unicorns 720. Top handicap series: Nerds of the Round Table 2164, Unstable Unicorns 2072, Just 4 Fun 2047.
Boys: Top scratch game: Jonathon Gardner 160, Matthew Burns 159, Gage Willis 143. Top scratch series: Matthew Burns 434, Jonathon Gardner 383, Justin Gardner 363. Top handicap game: Jonathon Gardner 213, Joseph Scarbrough 205, Wyatt Guest 205. Top handicap series: Joseph Scarbrough 557, Justin Gardner 555, Logan Harroun 553.
Girls: Nicole Christensen 151, Raeann Weinrick 113, Teagan Dunn 100. Top scratch series: Nicole Christensen 357, Teagan Dunn 283, Raeann Weinrick 277. Top handicap game: Nicole Christensen 219, Abbrielle Mishler 185, Raeann Weinrick 185. Top handicap series: Nicole Christensen 561, Abbrielle Mishler 506, Teagan Dunn 499.
First spare: Riley Bigger
First strike: Riley Bigger
Double: Justin Gardner, Logan McDonald, Riley Bigger
Four in a row: Matt Burns
Splits: Matt Burns 5-10, Wyatt Inzano 3-6-8-10
Parkview American
10/10/19: Parkview Lanes 107-73, 70% Fireball 104-76, Manton Tire 97-83, Morse Moving and Storage 93-87, Eco Management 90-90, Breidensteins 80-100, Cadillac Tool and Die 79-101, Living on a Spare 70-110.
Team: Top scratch game: Morse Moving and Storage 993, Breidensteins 925, Eco Management 914. Top scratch series: Morse Moving and Storage 2936, Breidensteins 2666, Eco Management 2600. Top handicap game: Morse Moving and Storage 1096, Manton Tire 1080, Breidensteins 1069. Top handicap series: Morse Moving and Storage 3245, Breidensteins 3098, Manton Tire 3091.
Individual: Top scratch game: Kenny Presley 244, Jed Winters 232, Tim Cornell 232. Top scratch series: Kenny Presley 638, Matthew Cowley 634, Rick Spangler and Tom Towers tied at 631. Top handicap game: Kenny Presley 260, Tim Cornell 254, Jed Winters and Earl Sharp tied at 246. Top handicap series: John Andrzejewski 687, Kenny Presley 686, Matthew Cowley 682.
Parkview Women's Independent League
10/10/19: Sunshine Acres 16.5-7.5, Ladies of the Lake 15-9, 4 Stars 14-10, Hits and Misses 12-12, Parkview 12-12, Keglers 10-14, Sometimers 8.5-15.5, Duanes Restaurant 8-16.
Team: Top scratch game: Parkview 602, Ladies of the Lake 597, 4 Stars 588. Top scratch series: Ladies of the Lake 1642, 4 Stars 1639, Sunshine Acres 1587. Top handicap game: 4 Stars 850, Parkview 829, Ladies of the Lake 827. Top handicap series: 4 Stars 2425, Ladies of the Lake 2332, Parkview 2202.
Individual: Top scratch game: Gail Draur 173, Sherry Laurie 173, Dawn Kaspriak 173. Top scratch series: Judy Meyering 498, Dawn Kaspriak 466, Sherry Laurie 459. Top handicap game: Donna Logan 233, Dawn Kaspriak 231, Laura Kitson 227. Top handicap series: Dawn Kaspriak 640, Judy Meyering 618, Debbie Watrous 607.
Splits: Lori Hesselink 4-5, Judy Meyering 3-10, Joann Thorpe 5-6, 3-10, Debbie Watrous 5-7, 2-7, Jacquie Bruyette 5-7, 2-7, Holly Decker 4-5, Barb Ladden 3-10, Laura Kitson 3-10, Diane Falan 2-7, Phyllis Eisenga 5-6, Dawn Kaspriak 5-10.
Parkview Scratch Trio
10/10/19: Fun Times 91-17, Pizza Plus 76.5-31.5, Parkview Lanes 70.5-7.5, Lake Side 59-49, Don's American Pizza 36-72, Benny's Bees 35-73.
Team: Top scratch game: Fun Times 612, Pizza Plus 521, Parkview Lanes 509. Top scratch series: Fun Times 1543, Pizza Plus 1445, Don's American Pizza 1430.
Individual: Top scratch game: Denise Vaughan 299, Cindy Sy 200, Julie Fluture 199. Top scratch series: Denise Vaughan 670, Darlene Williams 540, Penney Harroun 531.
Splits: Pam Hoaglund 2-10
Parkview Businessmen
10/9/19: Benthem Bros. 106-74, Big and Small Delivery 101.5-78.5, Cadillac Chiropractic 73.5-86.5, Armstead's 91-89, John'Z Electric 84-96, Faubles Landscaping 83.5-96.5, Autumn Vista 81.5-98.5, Mike's Home Improvement 79-101.
Team: Top scratch game: Cadillac Chiropractic 1070, Big and Small Delivery 946, Autumn Vista 890. Top scratch series: Cadillac Chiropractic 2943, Big and Small Delivery 2669, Mike's Home Improvement 2570. Top handicap game: Cadillac Chiropractic 1147, Big and Small Delivery 1095, Faubles Landscaping 1075. Top handicap series: Cadillac Chiropractic 3174, Big and Small Delivery 3116, Faubles Landscaping 3053.
Individual: Top scratch game: Rick Spangler 258, Kenny Presley 247, Bill Baas 245. Top scratch series: Rick Spangler 661, Bill Baas 649, Mike Fauble 649. Top handicap game: Eric Kurtansky 268, Rick Spangler 267, Kenny Presley 263. Top handicap series: Mike Fauble 757, Brian Quist 713, Bill Baas 697.
Parkview Noon Industrial
10/9/19: Kater Lawn and Snow 107.5-72.5, LC United Methodist 107-73, Cast Iron Kitchen 107-73, Wargame Cavaliers 100.5-79.5, Patriots 92.5-87.5, Bostick Drug 82.5-97.5, Scrapaloo 69-111.
Team: Top scratch game: Cast Iron Kitchen 801, Kater Lawn and Snow 785, Wargame Cavaliers 760. Top scratch series: Cast Iron Kitchen 2332, Kater Lawn and Snow 2287, Wargame Cavaliers 2224. Top handicap game: Kater Lawn and Snow 1140, Cast Iron Kitchen 1132, Wargame Cavaliers 1125. Top handicap series: Kater Lawn and Snow 3352, Cast Iron Kitchen 3325, Wargame Cavaliers 3319.
Men: Top scratch game: Lee VanOcker 214, John Andrzejewski 206, Dallas Schuster 204. Top scratch series: John Andrzejewski 603, Dallas Schuster 544, Dustin Ellard 543. Top handicap game: Terry Kanipe 266, Dallas Schuster 264, Lee VanOcker 260. Top handicap series: Dallas Schuster 724, Stacey Roose 724, Earl Sharp 709.
Women: Top scratch game: Laura Buckley 177, Lorna Meis 169, Cheryl Snover 160. Top scratch series: Lorna Meis 472, Laura Buckley 466, Katrina Duncan 390. Top handicap game: Laura Buckley 268, Marlyne Sosenko 241, Lorna Meis 239. Top handicap series: Laura Buckley 739, Marlyne Sosenko 696, Lorna Meis 682.
Splits: Kat Duncan 3-10, Thomas Anderson 5-6-10, Eric Shafer 3-10, Donielle Greeley 3-10, Dave Buckley 3-10, Keith Dallaire 4-5-7.
Parkview Women's Commercial
10/8/19: Parkview Lanes 83-25, Sunshine Acres #1 62.5-45.5, Weinrick Lawncare 62-46, Crystal Flash 56-52, Marty's Bi-Polar Bowlers 52.5-55.5, Family Practice of Cadillac 51-57, Don's American Pizza 50-58, Sunshine Acres #2 45.5-62.5, Kentucky Fried Chicks 39.5-68.5, Hutchinson's Pumpers 38-70.
Team: Top scratch game: Parkview Lanes 518, Weinrick Lawncare 497, Family Practice of Cadillac 496. Top scratch series: Parkview Lanes 1422, Sunshine Acres #1 1376, Weinrick Lawncare 1271. Top handicap game: Weinrick Lawncare 659, Family Practice of Cadillac 640, Parkview Lanes 623. Top handicap series: Weinrick Lawncare 1757, Sunshine Acres #1 1751, Parkview Lanes 1737.
Individual: Top scratch game: Nancy Gernaey 222, Rhonda Wilson 215, Penney Harroun 213. Top scratch series: Penney Harroun 596, Rhonda Wilson 516, Nancy Gernaey 505. Top handicap game: Nancy Gernaey 266, Penney Harroun 241, Rhonda Wilson 237. Top handicap series: Penney Harroun 680, Nancy Gernaey 637, Lacey Meadow 614.
Parkview Recreational
10/14/19: The Pintastic Four 78-48, Parkview Lanes 77-49, Weez Tryn 70-56, Cadillac Accounting 69-57, Cadillac Mortgage 65.5-60.5, Family Fare 64-62, AmVet Post 120 52.5-73.5.
Team: Top scratch game: AmVets Post 120 628, Parkview Lanes 612, The Pintastic Four 596. Top scratch series: Parkview Lanes 1816, AmVets Post 120 1776, Cadillac Accounting 1721. Top handicap game: Family Fare 825, The Pintastic Four 819, AmVets Post 120 804. Top handicap series: The Pintastic Four 2368, Parkview Lanes 2311, AmVets Post 120 2304.
Men: Top scratch game: Rick Spangler 211, Sean Gris 185, Clark Northrup 181. Top scratch series: Rick Spangler 615, Sean Gris 509, Fred N 502. Top handicap game: Sean Gris 229, Rick Spangler 218, Josh Wright 213. Top handicap series: Sean Gris 641, Rick Spangler 636, Fred N 598.
Women: Top scratch game: Priscilla Williams 190, Lorna Meis 172, Suzie Ensing 169. Top scratch series: Cindy Sy 462, Suzie Ensing 457, Lorna Meis 452. Top handicap game: Nichole C 225, Lorna Meis 224, Suzie Ensing 222. Top handicap series: Suzie Ensing 616, Nichole C 612, Lorna Meis 608.
Splits: Clark Northrup 2-4-6, Erma Gris 5-10.
Monday Night Gardners
10/28/19: Four D Trucking 94, At's A Wrap 85.5, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 85, Coyne Propane 79.5, Eco Management 71, RozeArt Designs 70.5, Picture Perfect 66, Village Grille 64, Anderson Builders 57, Dolls with Balls 55.5, Wexford CCU 45, Bowling Buddies 43.
High team game: At's a Wrap 605, RozeArt Designs 519, Kyle Vermilyea Racing 514. High team series: At's a Wrap 1576, Four D Trucking 1496, RozeArt Designs 1439.
High individual game: Dawn Rozeveld 227, Deena Altman 223, Chrissy Baker 213. High individual series: Chrissy Baker 580, Dawn Rozeveld 577, Barb Carbary 562.
Men's Intercity
10/16/19: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 127.5-82.5, H and H Construction 126-84, Severn Motors 120.5-89.5, ALRO Steel 112-98, WH 110-100, T's Outdoor Services 107.5-102.5, Lakeside Charlies 105-105, Borg Warner 98.5-111.5, Cy's Body Shop 96-114, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 95-115, 3 Strikes Law 87-123, Anderson Builders 75-135.
Team: Top scratch game: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 1105, WH 1034, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop and T's Outdoor Services tied at 1024. Top scratch series: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 3071, WH 3047, 10 in the Pit Pro Shop 2950. Top handicap game: Coz's 8 Ball Lounge 1183, Borg Warner 1182, Severn Motors 1181. Top handicap series: H and H Construction 3406, Borg Warner 3397, Anderson Builders 3353.
Individual: Jeremiah Wade 288, Jon Waters 277, Ryan Ault 267. Top scratch series: Jeremiah Wade 740, Steve Perry 700, Dave Dard 691. Top handicap game: Jon Waters 301, Jeremiah Wade 295, Ned Carmichael 278. Top handicap series: Dave Dard 775, Ned Carmichael 766, Jeremiah Wade 761.
Northland Classic
10/18/19: Cadillac Party Lounge 119-61, Merritt Speedway 119-61, Betten Baker 107-73, The Bowling Store 104-76, PepsiCo 95-85, Lake Cadillac Resort 94-86, Anderson Builders 903.5-89.5, Village Grille 82-98, H and H Construction 79-101, Purity Cylinders and Gases 76.5-103.5, The Pines 58-122, Bristol Store 56-124.
Team: Top scratch game: Merritt Speedway 1152, PepsiCo 1145, Anderson Builders 1066. Top scratch series: Merritt Speedway 3182, Anderson Builders 3125, The Bowling Store 3122. Top handicap game: PepsiCo 1225, Merritt Speedway 1190, Betten Baker 1181. Top handicap series: The Bowling Store 3362, Anderson Builders 3314, Betten Baker 3312.
Individual: Top scratch game: Steve Perry 300, Ryan Ault 300, Chris Huyck 288. Top scratch series: Jeremy Moore 740, Steve Perry 736, Ryan Ault 736. Top handicap game: Steve Perry 300, Ryan Ault 300, Chris Huyck 296. Top handicap series: Jeremy Moore 740, Steve Perry 736, Ryan Ault 736.
Pines Sunday Social
10/20/19: B Team 36-13, Made in 1955 34-15, Splits N Giggles 33-16, The Nelsons Plus 2 28-21, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 27-22, Fire Ballers 25-24, Anderson Builders 24-25, Final Four 24-25, Budget Bowlers 23-26, Sunday Funnies 19-30, Strike Force 8-41.
Team: Top scratch game: Anderson Builders 784, Strike Force 767, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 727. Top scratch series: Anderson Builders 2198, Strike Force 2092, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 2014. Top handicap game: Anderson Builders 948, Strike Force 920, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 890. Top handicap series: Anderson Builders 2690, Strike Force 2551, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 2503.
Men: Top scratch game: Dave Thorp 299, Tom Anderson 257, John Moffit 246. Top scratch series: Dave Thorp 715, Bryan Outman 682, Tom Anderson 681. Top handicap game: Dave Thorp 308, Tom Anderson 273, Jim Korte 265. Top handicap series: Dave Thorp 742, Tom Anderson 729, Jim Korte 713.
Women: Top scratch game: Wanda Thomas 217, Andrea Martin 182, Rachel Foster 182. Top scratch series: Wanda Thomas 593, Rachel Foster 527, Andrea Martin 516. Top handicap game: Melody Thomas 246, Sarah Anderson 244, Rachel Foster 236. Top handicap series: Rachel Foster 689, Melody Thomas 672, Andrea Martin 669.
Pines Scratch Trio
10/22/19: Elevate the Bowlers Shop 53-19, Aultimate Moores 48-24, Anderson's Seal Coat 44-28, Lucky Spots 42-30, On Strike 41-31, Central Professional Services 40-32, 3 W's 28-44, The Pines 23-49, Triple XXX 22-50, Don's Auto Clinic 19-53.
Team: Top scratch game: Central Professional Services 695, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 672, Don's Auto Clinic 643. Top scratch series: Central Professional Services 1992, Elevate the Bowlers Shop 1922, Lucky Spots 1843.
Men: Top scratch game: Chris Ball 278, Chad Foster 278, Travis Fuzi 264. Top scratch series: Chad Foster 734, Ryan Ault 715, Chris Reed and Chris Ball tied at 702.
Women: Top scratch game: Lisa Vermilyea 245, Jenn Moore 146. Top scratch series: Lisa Vermilyea 592, Jenn Moore 422.
