Parkview Noon Industrial
3/4/2020
Kater Lawn & Snow 458.5-291.5, Wargame Cavaliers 4415-308.5, Cast Iron Kitchen 393-357, Patriots 387-363, L.C. United Methodist 386-364, Scrapaloo 384.5-365.5, Bostick Drug 351.5-398.5. Top Scratch Game: patriots 825, Kater Lawn & Snow 782, Wargame Cavaliers 770. Top Scratch Series: Kater Lawn & Snow 2238, Wargame Cavaliers 2210, Patriots 2180. Top Handicap Game: L.C. United Methodist Church 1145, Patriots 1135, Wargame Cavaliers 1132. Top Handicap Series: Wargame Cavaliers 3296, L.C. United Methodist Church 3240, Kater Lawn & Snow 3231. Individual: Men: Top Scratch Game: John Bruyette 235, Kenny Presley 220, Dustin Ellard 194. Top Scratch Series: John Andrzejewski 552, Dustin Ellard 542, Dallas Schuster 538. Top Handicap Game: John Bruyette 286, Jakob burns 267, Thomas Anderson 267. Top Handicap Series: Thomas Anderson 724, Dallas Schuster 697, Kevin Trahey 696. Women: Top Scratch Game: Laura Buckley 173, Dorothy Butcher 159, Gisela Raso 158, Phyllis Burns 158. Top Scratch Series: Laura Buckley 502, Phyllis Burns 445, Dorothy Butcher 434. Top Handicap Game: Laura Buckley 257, Cheryl Smith 241, Phyllis Burns 239. Top Handicap Series: Laura Buckley 754, Phyllis Burns 688, Dorothy Butcher 650. Splits: Chris Rodgers 2-7, Gisi Raso 3-10, Kirk Dallaire 2-4-9, Keith Dallaire 4-5-7, Dustin Ellard 5-10, Phyllis Burns 4-5-7, Dallas Schuster 3-10 twice, Dave Buckley 4-5, Justin Johnson 3-4-6-7-10.
Parkview Businessmen
3/4/2020
Big & Small Delivery 413-337, John'Z electric 394.5-355.5, Mike's Home Improvement 386.5-363.5, Benthem Bros. 3845-365.5, Cadillac Chiropractic 370-380, Autumn Vista 361.5-388.5, Faubles Landscaping 339.5-410.5. Top Scratch Game: Cadillac Chiropractic 1115, Big & Small Delivery 1000, Armstead's 999. Top Scratch Series: Cadillac Chiropractic 3155, Big & Small Delivery 2853, Mike's Home Improvement 2820. Handicap Game: Cadillac Chiropractic 1186, Armstead's 1129, Big & Small Delivery 1129. Handicap Series: Cadillac Chiropractic 3368, Big & Small Delivery 3240, Mike's Home Improvement 3222. Individual: Top Scratch Game: Mike Burton 267, Aaron Presley 265, Ken Tebos 257. Top Scratch Series: Aaron Presley 730, Mike Burton 720, Rick spangler 703. Top Handicap Game: Ken Tebos 286, Aaron Presley 277, Mike Burton 272. Top Handicap Series: Aaron Presley 766, Mike Burton 735, Rick Spangler 730.
Parkview Scratch Trio
3/5/2020
Parkview Lanes 326.5-123.5, Fun Times 318-132, Pizza Plus287-163, Don's American Pizza 215.5-234.5. Benny's Bees 215.5-234.5, Lake Side 121-329. Top Scratch Game: Pizza Plus 554, Fun Times 515, Parkview Lanes 514. Top Scratch Series: Pizza Plus 1585, Fun Times 1454, Parkview Lanes 1443. Individual: Top Scratch Game: Denise Vaughan 223, Deb Williams 212, LuAnne Baughn 193. Top Scratch Series: Denise Vaughan 624, Deb Williams 617, LuAnne Vaughn 542. Splits: Darlene Williams 5-10, Barb Lemons 6-8-10.
Parkview Women's Independent League
3/5/2020
Ladies of the Lake 69-31, Hits & Misses 57.5-42.5, 4 Stars 57-43, Parkview 46-54, Sunshine Acres 46-54, Sometimers 44.5-55.5, Duanes Restaurant 42-58, Keglers 38-62. Top Scratch Game: Ladies of the Lake 598, Duanes Restaurant 571, 4 Stars 571. Top Scratch Series: Ladies of the Lake 1731, 4 Stars 1641, Hits & Misses 1627. Top Handicap Game: 4 Stars 811, Duanes Restaurant 807, Hits & Misses 798. Top Handicap Series: 4 Stars 2361, Duanes Restaurant 2321, Hits & Misses 2314. Individual: Top Scratch Game: Laura Kitson 197, Diane Scrues 195, Jan Watson 183. Top Scratch Series: Jan Watson 525, Diane Scrues 520, Laura Kitson 480. Top Handicap Game: Laura Kitson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.