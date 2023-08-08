The road to Ford Field has begun.
So, too, has the road to the Superior Dome.
Prep football teams across Michigan got their official start to the 2023 season on Monday and for the second straight year, all high school sports started, too.
Before 2022, football had two extra days of practices while volleyball, boys soccer, boys tennis, cross country, girls golf and girls swim started two days later.
Golf and tennis competition can begin Monday, Aug. 14 while volleyball, cross country, soccer and swim can begin Aug. 16. Football can begin Thursday, Aug. 24 as it has stricter requirements on the number of practices that must be completed before playing a game.
Here’s a look-in at three area teams as they begin the quest to win conference titles, make the playoffs and simply celebrate a true slice of Americana — Friday night high school football.
Change is the term in Cadillac.
Again.
The Vikings start their 2023 with another new coach in Nick Winkler after Shawn Jackson resigned in May after just one season.
While the coaching styles between Winkler and Jackson are quite different — Cadillac’s style of play will look somewhat the same as last year with a spread formation that looks to run first, pass second.
And while it’s another new playbook, Cadillac senior quarterback Charlie Howell said the team has embraced Winkler’s style.
“Coach Winkler has been a good fit so far so it’s going to be good,” Howell said. “We’ve got to fight through that adversity and we’re kind of good at that.
“The COVID year, we made it all the way to the state finals. We’re Cadillac…we’re known to fight through the adversity.”
Junior lineman Bailey Wade said even though there’s some new terminology and new plays, it’s still football.
“I think I am really excited to see how everything goes this year,” he said. “It’s kind of all different but it’s all the same, too.
“Coach Winkler has his own culture. It’s more intense and doing more where with Coach Jackson, it was more mental and getting it down.”
Winkler has instituted a leadership council of six players.
“Coach brought us in and had come up with core values,” junior lineman Coby Franklin said. “It’s loyalty, integrity and truth.
“I feel like we build that in every day by coming to practice, doing the right things when no one is watching and building our own culture.”
Finally, there’s a palpable excitement to play at a renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium, beginning Aug. 24 against Midland. A turf field has been installed, along with a new entryway, restrooms and fencing among other things.
“We’re excited and it’s really cool,” junior Eli Main said. “We’ve got all new stuff and we get to see how we fit into that.
“The new field is super exciting.”
In Manton, the “new” came in the form of starting practice.
The Rangers went at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the earliest teams can start. The push to start early came from a senior class that wants to turn the tide of the program.
Manton’s last winning season came in 2014 when the Rangers went 7-3 and it’s the last time the team made the playoffs, not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when all teams qualified for the post-season.
“I think we’re starting off strong,” senior Brenen Salani said. “We’ve got 12 seniors, we’ve been in the weight room all summer and we’re going strong.
“We’ve worked hard and I think the biggest thing that goes into it is having confidence and forgetting those lost games from last year.”
Senior teammate Connor Garno agreed.
“Since our freshman year, a lot of the seniors have talked about doing something different to see how dedicated we are,” Garno said of the midnight start. “Everybody showed up excited and team bonding is a big thing for us.
“We have to lift each other up and if we have one bad play, we’ve just got to put it behind us and keep playing.”
Manton starts the season Aug. 24 at Glen Lake.
The “new” in Reed City comes in the form of a lot of new faces for veteran coach Scott Shankel.
While the Coyotes return key pieces like Max Hammond, John Ondrus and JC Contreras, graduation has hit the program pretty hard the last couple of years.
Despite the turnover, Reed City is the area’s model of consistency when it comes to success.
The Coyotes have made the playoffs every year since 2009 and are coming off an 11-2 season in 2002 that saw them advance to the MHSAA Division 6 state semifinals where they dropped a 13-12 heartbreaker to Negaunee last November in a blizzard in Gaylord.
“There’s pretty high expectations from this group of seniors,” Ondrus said. “We’ve definitely got some big shoes to fill but I think we’re up to it.”
That meant Ondrus was pretty pumped for Monday to roll around.
“It’s my last official first practice so I am excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a long day but these two-a-days are what transitions everyone to a football mindset and they’re crucial for having a successful season.”
Contreras understands what it means to put that Reed City jersey on every week.
“The expectations are definitely high,” he said. “We’ve always been a team that goes out there and plays hard on every down.”
The Coyotes open the season Aug. 25 against fellow perennial power Kingsley.
