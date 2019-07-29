EVART — Doug Brandt knew who his competition was.
And while Brandt took care of that competitor, he almost got a late surprise.
Brandt held on, though, to win the fourth Timber Beast Adventure Race Saturday morning in Evart.
The Hudsonville resident completed the triathlon in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 42 seconds. That's only about 30 seconds ahead of Cadillac's Katie Williams, who took second in 1:25:10.
The Timber Beast consists of a 5K run along Rails-to-Trails, a 12-mile bike race back on Rails-to-Trails and then a two-mile kayak course on the Muskegon River.
Brandt competed in the two years ago so he knew the course. He also knew his main competition was likely Evart's Kevin Mills.
Mills has won the Timber Beast a couple of times and so Brandt focused on him.
"I knew Kevin a little bit from the last race and I knew he was going to be here again so that kind of enticed things," Brandt said. "I am definitely a slow runner and I knew I was going to lose a lot on that but I am a strong biker.
"You just kind of pick away. You don't have to be an expert on everything but as long as I am strong in all of it, sometimes it comes out in the end."
Mills was first through the run and bike portion but Brandt was gaining.
"I had someone gauging how far ahead he was," Brandt said. "Out of run, he was 5:30 ahead of me and then coming off the bike into the kayak, he was about two minutes ahead of me.
"He was struggling with his kayak and I could see that. When I turned around (after the first mile) on the kayak, I thought I could take it down a notch because I knew I was ahead of Kevin but then all of a sudden, I see this Epic (racing) kayak and (Katie) was right on me."
Brandt, who tries to do about five or six triathlons a summer, enjoys the Evart race.
"This has a great hometown feel and I love little races like this up north," he said. "I just like the competition. I've been doing this for probably the last 10 years and with the kids out of the house, I've got more time to train.
"My main focus is triathlons where I swim and I don't do many of these kayak ones. I did the M22 Challenge and did fairly well so maybe this is a niche for me with the kayak."
The Timber Beast is an annual fundraiser for the Evart Area Fire Department.
Top 10 results: 1. Doug Brandt, Hudsonville, 1:24:42; 2. Katie Williams, Cadillac, 1:25:10; 3. Adriana Fowler, Lake City, 1:28:33; 4. Albert Bell, Bloomfield Twp., 1:32:51; 5. Dave Foley, Cadillac, 1:33:48; 6. Jonathon Plume, Byron Center, 1:34:41; 7. Tasha Watson, Cadillac, 1:35:09; 8. Zach Richards, Byron Center, 1:35:17; 9. Kevin Mills, Evart, 1:36:07; 10. Landyn Cool, Leroy, 1:39:11.
Full results are available at https://www.itsyourrace.com/results.aspx?id=12521
