Brent McCumber goes on his first bear hunt

Brent McCumber had been hunting deer since 1977 and has harvested dozens of bucks and does. But he’s never hunted bear.
Then last year, after applying for a permit for 15 years, he finally accumulated enough points to qualify for a hunt.
Getting a permit in Michigan is hard. Last year 60,722 applied for permits, 7,001 received permits and only 1,881 bear were harvested. Knowing the long odds of bagging a bear by yourself, Brent looked to hire a guide. And he didn’t have much time as the season opener was fast approaching. When he reached out to local guides, all of them were booked.
“Having a bear tag, but no experience, no guide and only a couple bear sightings in my lifetime meant it would be a real challenge to bag a bear on my own,” Brent told me.
That led to him to enroll in the Outdoor Skills Academy Bear Class conducted by Ed Shaw and 2 DNR conservation officers at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. While all aspects of bear hunting were covered in the class, bear baiting was of special interest.
“You don’t just put out a bunch of food,” Brent noted. “There’s specific rules. Bait is limited to meat products and confections. But never chocolate, which can cause severe allergic reactions. I would use day old donuts but I had to sort out all with chocolate frosting or filling.” Because deer baiting is illegal, Brent told me that he couldn’t use birdseed, corn, apples, or other items that might attract deer.
Brent constructed a bait pile near an old elevated tree stand at the edge of a woods west of Cadillac. Since you cannot harvest a bear less than 42 inches in length, to help gauge the size of the bear, Brent used a bait box with 48-inch logs. A second bait station was put together on National Forest property near a lowland.
“I was going out to check the bait pile regularly. But other than one occasion where stuff got thrown around, the site was untouched. My first menu offered marshmallows, graham crackers, pie filling, donuts, syrup, and chocolate-free frosting. For almost two weeks the bait piles weren’t touched.
When I told a local bear hunter about this he suggested bears could be finicky, so I switched to Lucky Charms, peanut butter, vanilla powder, cooking oil, blueberry concentrate and Rice Krispie Treats.
The bears must have approved of the new buffet, because the bait pile was raided the first night, but the trail camera failed and the identity of the night marauder remained unknown.
“Seeing the bear is critical. You can’t harvest sows with cubs,” said Brent.
On Sept. 12, the first day of the season, Brent settled into his popup blind before dawn.
For the next 14 hours, he sat, stared at the bait pile, read Carl T Johnson’s book “Hound Dogs, Bears and Bobcats,” and tossed out frozen peanut butter balls to refresh the bait. At the end of the day, he was happy to exit the small space.
By this time Brent had invested a lot of time and had nothing to show for it and no real likelihood of success working on his own. With the season ending on Sept. 21, Brent decided to try again to hire a guide.
This time, luck was on his side. A local hunter, who worked as guide, had an opening and was available. That evening, as Brent got ready for the hunt, he had a feeling that the next day he’d get a bear.
By 3:30 in the afternoon Brent was in one of the guide’s blinds with instructions to call if he bagged a bear and not to leave until help arrived. The bait pile was about 80 yards away on the edge of the woods.
Brent surveyed the area and developed possible scenarios as he tried to predict where a bear would emerge and whether it would be on the move or head right for the food.
He reviewed the characteristics of bear types — the cub’s Mickey Mouse ears, the boxy looking head of an older bear, and the longer legs, compared to the torso, of a cub. He absolutely didn’t want to take a cub or a sow with offspring. Although he’d learned in his bear hunting class that all bears look big, the average black bear in Michigan is only about 135 pounds.
Brent, who was used to hunting deer had to learn new shot placement for dropping a bear. The shoulder shot used for deer wouldn’t work. With bear you aimed 3 inches forward of the middle of the bear.
Hours passed but Brent was content. His confidence grew when a deer passed within fifteen feet of him without detecting his presence.
Then about 50 yards out, a bear appeared. Brent brought his rifle up. But then a bigger mama bear appeared. Knowing sows and cubs were protected, he put his rifle down and enjoyed watching the bears until they wandered out of the area.
A few minutes later the cornstalks moved and another bear emerged.
This one was maybe 40 yards away and moving right along.
He had a broadside view but held off, wanting to make sure it was a legal animal. The bear, now about 55 yards away, turned and Brent sighted in. Box-like head, short legs, no Mickey Mouse ears and no cub, this was the real deal. Brent squeezed the trigger. The bear jumped straight up in the air and ran into the woods. Brent checked his watch. It was 7:11.
Brent recalled, “I knew a wounded deer was pretty harmless, but this was a bear. It might be dead or alive and angry. I decided to wait.” Within a few minutes the guide and two other hunters arrived and the three of them, carrying handguns, along with Brent, began tracking the bear. The bruin was less than 50 yards from where it had been shot. It had been a clean kill. They estimated the bear weighed about 200 hundred pounds. Not a monster but bigger than your average bear.
Looking back on the experience, Brent told me, “I am grateful for the memorable adventure I had hunting black bear and for all the help I had along the way. Thanks to the bear class, the guides, and other hunters that shared their knowledge, I had managed to take down a good bear. No hunter really bags a bear on their own.”
