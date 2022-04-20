CADILLAC — Cadillac High School senior Renee Brines, has been awarded an MIVCA Grant for the 2021-22 school year.
Brines is one of six statewide recipients of a grant sponsored by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
It’s awarded to senior daughters and/or sons of MIVCA members who demonstrate leadership, character and outstanding academic performance throughout their high school career.
Other winners include Fowler’s Madison Wirth, Dansville’s Jenna Schild, Merrill’s Linzi Wiley, Kent City’s Kaila Krueger and Clio’s Taryn Eckert.
Scholarship winners include Marquette’s Seiler Hruska, North Muskegon’s Megan Houseman, Pickford’s Elizabeth Storey, Fowler’s Mia Riley, Morley Stanwood’s Braelyn Berry and Mason’s Leilani Casteele.
The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan began handing out post-season awards last week, as well.
Area boys’ teams earning All-State Academic honors included Cadillac (3.53) in Division 2 (3.53); McBain (3.52) in Division 3; Mesick (3.44) in Division 3; Pine River (3.20) in Division 3; Lake City (3.02) in Division 3; and Northern Michigan Christian (3.40) in Division 4.
Area girls’ teams earning Academic All-State honors included Cadillac (3.69) in Division 2; Manton (3.88) in Division 3; McBain (3.81) in Division 3; Lake City (3.74) in Division 3; Pine River (3.64) in Division 3; NMC (3.78) in Division 4; and Mesick (3.67) in Division 4.
Individually, Buckley freshman Landon Kulawiak finished seventh in the state for three-point shooting, hitting 46.97 percent (62 of 132) of his shots from long range.
The Bears finished third as a team from the arc at 38.48 percent while Mesick was 10th at 33.64 percent.
NMC senior Trevin Winkle finished 10th in free-throw shooting, hitting 86.14 percent (87 of 101) of his shots. The Comets were third as a team at 73.15 percent.
Area girls earning the BCAM Team First Award included Cadillac’s Olivia Smith; Lake City’s Arrisa Brown; Pine River’s Emily Lockhart; Manton’s Megan Moffit; McBain’s Claire Goodrich; NMC’s Jada VanNoord; Mesick’s Mattie Akom; and Reed City’s Rylie Shafer.
Area boys earning the award included Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak; Cadillac’s Connor McGowan; Lake City’s Christian Park; Pine River’s Isaiah Dennis; Manton’s Carson Danford; Marion’s Keegan Baldwin; McBain’s Brock Maloney; NMC’s Trevin Winkle; and Mesick’s Caleb Linna.
Earning girls’ Outstanding Senior Athlete Awards (four years of basketball, 3.8 or better GPA) include Cadillac’s Lydia Schamanek at 3.92 and Gracie Tweedale at 3.92; Lake City’s Chloe Bisballe at 4.0; Pine River’s Hailey Wanstead at 3.89; McBain’s Taylor Benthem at 4.0, Emily Gilde at 3.98 and Emma Schierbeek at 3.82; NMC’s Megan Bennett at 3.99; Mesick’s Mattie Akom at 3.95.
Earning the award on the boys’ side is Manton’s Lucas McKernan at 4.17; McBain’s Tyler Koetje at 3.85, Brock Maloney at 3.83; Dylan Schonert at 3.80 and Joe Winkel at 3.96; NMC’s Jonas Lanser at 4.0 and Trevin Winkle at 3.84.
McBain’s Drew Bronkema earned Region 13 Coach of the Year on the girls’ side while NMC’s Kyle Benthem won in the same region on the boys’ side.
BCAM’s Best and Individual Academic All-State Awards will be announced next week.
