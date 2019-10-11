BUCKLEY — Buckley jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 6-2 win over Charlevoix in a Division 4 soccer district contest Thursday.
Kallen Wildfong and Tyler Francisco each scored twice for the Bears while Gabe Luther and Cooper Rath also scored goals.
Luke Frasier (2), Luther (2), Rath and Gavin Allen had assists.
Josh Barley made seven saves in the nets and Tyler Apple added two.
Buckley faces defending state champion Leland at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Leland.
Bucks ousted
LAKEVIEW — Pine River kept it close but dropped a 2-0 decision to Lakeview in a Division 4 soccer district contest.
The Wildcats mercied the Bucks earlier in the season and Pine River coach Dave Fisher was proud of the progress his team made.
"Our recorded does not reflect the huge improvements we made this season," he said. "We did a great job adjusting to their style of offense and our defense held them near midfield a good portion of the game.
"Sophomore Lukas Fisher and senior Hunter Ashcroft did an amazing job matching up with their defense to stop their offensive confidence. We struggled moving the ball down the field but we were able to get quite a few shots off."
Dalten Sible recorded 28 saves in the nets for Pine River.
Coyotes ousted
LUDINGTON — Reed City dropped a 3-0 decision to host Ludington in a Division 3 soccer district contest.
"We played very well against one of the best attacks we have seen all year," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "The speed of Ludington made us change our plan early on.
"I was pleased with our defensive play and (keeper) Brandon Hall played exceptionally well in goal."
Hall made 24 saves for the Coyotes.
