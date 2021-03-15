BUCKLEY — Shelby Cade got her milestone.
Cade, playing on Buckley's boys basketball team because the Bears don't have a girls' squad this year, scored eight points Saturday and topped 1,000 points in her prep career.
The Bears beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary 71-61 in a non-conference contest.
Buckley led 16-8 after the first quarter and just 27-26 at halftime before taking a 40-37 lead into the fourth.
Jackson Kulawiak paced the Bears with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Ty Breithaupt had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Milarch added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists while Kyle Kaczanowski added 11 points.
Buckley is at Benzie Central on Tuesday.
