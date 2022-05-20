MARION — Buckley won seven events and pushed Glen Lake but it was the Lakers who walked away with the trophy on the boys’ side at an MHSAA Division 4 track and field regional Thursday at Marion High School.
Glen Lake won the title with 136 points while the Bears were second at 124, Marion third at 110.5, Mesick fifth at 73.5, Northern Michigan Christian sixth at 57 and Forest Area 11th at 5.
The Bears got first-place finishes from Jackson Kulawiak in the 800-meter run in 2:05.87; Ben DuCheny in the 3200 in 10:39.72; Tyler Apple in the shot put at 42-feet, 10-inches; Kyle Kaczanowski in the long jump at 20-4.
Also qualifying for the D4 State Finals were Nick Simon in the 200 dash (third, 23.50); Kyle Deshasier in the 400 dash (third, 52.67); and Kaczanowski in the high jump (second, 6-3).
Buckley won the 800 relay in 1:35.36 with the foursome of Jake Romzek, Deshasier, Kaczanowski and Simon while Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Kulawiak, Simon and Deshasier won the 1600 relay in 3:39.56. Pasbjerg, Lorenzo Tognetti, DuCheny and Kulawiak won the 3200 relay in 8:43.91.
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with wins in the 110 hurdles in 17.13 seconds and 300 hurdles in 42.54 seconds while Braden Prielipp reset his school record in the high jump by winning it at 6-7. Gavin Prlielipp took second in the 100 dash in 11.70 seconds and fourth in the 200 dash in 23.59 but qualified for the finals on time.
Weston Cox took second in the shot put at 41-2.5 while Cole Meyer was second in the discus at 121-6. The Eagles also took second in the 800 relay in 1:35.40.
Mesick’s Colton Eckler won the 100 dash in 11.67 seconds, was second in the 200 dash in 23.41 seconds and won the 400 dash in 52.50 seconds. Deven Pawlowski took second in the 300 hurdles in 43.35 seconds, as well. The foursome of Pawlowski, Houston Hillier, Wyatt Putney and Eckler took first in the 400 relay in 45.94 seconds.
NMC’s Jonas Lanser won the 1600 in 4:49.80 and Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 12-0 while the Comets took second in the 1600 relay in 3:43.52 with Bowden, Nathan Eisenga, Lanser and Arnaud Luyckx. Eisenga also qualified in the high jump, taking fourth at 5-11.
Frankfort won the title with 153 points while Glen Lake was second at 143, Marion third at 69, Mesick fourth at 52.5, Buckley fifth at 51 and NMC 13th at 11.
Harley Bear paced Marion with a first in the shot put at 34-4.75 and a second in the discus at 116-0 while Stella Henderson took second in the long jump at 15-6 to advance.
Mesick’s Lexy Abraham took first in the 300 hurdles in 51.20 seconds while the Bulldogs took second in the 400 relay with Kayla McCoy, Kelsey Quiggin, Savanna Mann and Jillian Hillier.
Aiden Harrand paced Buckley on the girls’ side as she won the 800 in 2:20.66, the 1600 in 5:05.54 and was second in the 3200 in 11:49.22. Taylor Matthews also qualified for the finals by taking second in the shot put at 34-1.5.
Forest Area’s Meagan Lange took second in the 400 dash in 1:04.28 and fifth in the 800 but qualified on time at 2:31.65. The Warriors also took second in the 1600 relay at 4:40.10 and 3200 relay at 11:01.04.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.