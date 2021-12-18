BUCKLEY — That’s a pretty good Christmas present.
Especially when you’ve only played one game and now you get a couple of more weeks off.
Buckley finally got its season rolling and scored a big win, beating Glen Lake 61-59 in a Northwest Conference boys’ basketball contest Friday night.
The Bears have had a couple of games postponed due to illness and the weather but finally hit the court against a perennial northern Michigan power.
“We were ready to go,” Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. “The boys were itching to play and we came out of the gate and hit them in the mouth.
“and then the fight was on.”
Buckley did just that as it led 24-6 after the first quarter and was still 35-24 at halftime. Glen Lake led 43-42 going into the fourth quarter before Buckley got it done down the stretch.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 20 points while Kyle Kaczanowski had 16. Ty Breihtaupt had nine and Tyler Milarch scored eight.
Buckley hosts Traverse City Christian on Jan. 4.
