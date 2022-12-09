BUCKLEY — Buckley opened Northwest Conference boys basketball play with a 74-50 win over Kingsley on Thursday.
The Bears led 19-14 after the first quarter but expanded that 41-27 at halftime and 55-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Carter Williams had 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.
Jackson Kulawiak had 11 points, eight assists and five steals while Tyler Milarch had nine points and nine rebounds.
The Bears (2-0 overall, 1-0 Northwest) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday.
MARION — Marion, playing with a limited lineup, dropped a 36-31 decision to Baldwin in a West Michigan D League contest.
Sickness and injury has the Eagles early in the season, coach Dan Michell said.
“We kept ourselves in the game with our defense and gave ourselves a chance to win,” he said. “Unfortunately, we turned the ball over too much and struggled at the free-throw line.”
Baldwin led 16-11 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime before the Eagles trimmed it back to 28-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with eight points and six rebounds while Mason Salisbury added seven points and six rebounds.
Cole Meyer had six points and six boards while Quinn Scott added five and five.
Marion is at Walkerville on Tuesday.
GAYLORD — Cadillac’s freshman team dropped a 64-40 decision to Gaylord. Kyle Ross paced the Vikings with 26 points and Cade James had eight.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River dropped a 43-37 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
“We built a strong first-half lead and then came out flat in the second half,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said.
“Houghton Lake’s two-three defense created some problems for us and they were able to capitalize on that in the fourth quarter.”
The Bucks led 12-11 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime before the Bobcats cut it to 31-28 going into the fourth.
Amanda Hill paced Pine River with 11 points and seven rebounds while Taylor Stewart added nine points.
The Bucks host Tri County on Monday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 41-38 decision to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy at Temple Hill Baptist Church.
Regan Farmer paced the Patriots with 16 points while Riley Husted had seven and Lovina Smith scored six.
Heritage Christian hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs on Tuesday.
GAYLORD — Cadillac’s JV girls basketball team dropped a 47-39 double-overtime decision to Gaylord.
Reagan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 18 points and Teagan Brown scored 15.
GAYLORD — Cadillac’s freshman team lost one to Gaylord. Kylie Swiger paced the Vikings with six points.
