BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys basketball team took care of business Thursday against Onekama, 72-58.
Buckley coach Jared Milarch said Thursday game was a good team effort and in the first half the Bears shot well. He said they played patient on offense and as a result got good shots. On the defensive side of the ball, however, Milarch said his team needs to get better.
The Bears held a 22-16 lead after the first quarter and that expanded to a 45-29 lead by halftime. To start the fourth quarter, the Bears led, 56-39.
Jackson Kulawiak paced the Bears with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while Kyle Kaczanowski had 19 points, seven rebounds and was 8-for-9 from the field. Shelby Cade had 12 points and five assists while Ty Breithaupt had nine points and 10 rebounds. Luke Frasier had nine points for the Bears.
Buckley (4-7, 2-6) travels to Kingsley today.
