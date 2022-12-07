BUCKLEY — Any coach is going to tell you their team has a lot of work to do.
Especially after the first night.
Yet, it’s still a good feeling to win.
Buckley and Mesick were tight the whole way before the Bears escaped with a 65-62 win over Bulldogs in the boys’ basketball season opener for both teams Tuesday night.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. “It’s great to get out an play, though, and identify those areas that we need to work on.”
It was tied at 14-all after the first quarter before Buckley led 31-29 at halftime. Mesick tied it at 33-all after three quarters.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 36 points and six rebounds while Tyler Milarch had 17 points, three assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Carter Williams added eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Carter Simmer paced Mesick with 18 points while Ashtyn Simerson had 15 and Tyler Hall added 10.
Buckley hosts Kingsley on Thursday.
