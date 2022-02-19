BUCKLEY — Buckley dominated Northwest Conference foe Onekama at home with an 88-48 win Friday night.
After leading 25-14 in the first quarter, the Bears busted the game wide open, taking a 55-2 lead into halftime.
The Bears continued their dominance in the third, taking a 77-38 lead into the final quarter of play.
After beating Onekama 50-48 on the road earlier this season, head coach Jared Milarch said his team improved drastically this time around.
"I was impressed with the effort tonight," Milarch said.
Landon Kulawiak led the Bears with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Three players scored 16 points, including Jackson Kulawiak, Tyler Milarch and Ty Breihtaupt. Kyle Kaczanowski added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
Friday's win was the sixth in the row for the Bears and improved their record to 14-3 and 10-3 in conference play.
Buckley will play at undefeated Mesick (15-0) today.
