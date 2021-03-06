KINGSLEY — Buckley let one slip away as it dropped a 50-46 decision to Northwest Conference foe Kingsley on Friday.
The Bears led 12-9 after the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime. It was 40-38 going into the fourth quarter before the Stags finished the rally.
"I felt like we had three good quarters and then let up in the fourth," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "We let them take that one from us.
"We will be beter prepared the next time."
Kyle Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Ty Breightaupt added nine points and seven rebounds.
The Bears (4-8 overall) host Frankfort on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.