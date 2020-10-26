BUCKLEY — Buckley's boys took first in an MHSAA Division 4 cross country pre-regional Saturday at home.
The Bears totaled 23 points while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 64, Mesick third at 72 and Leland fourth at 80.
All four teams qualify for the regional meet, to be held Saturday at Benzie Central.
Buckley sophomore Jackson Kulawiak paced his team with a second-place finish in 17:58 while Jeremiah Pasbjerg was fourth at 18:10, Carson Kulawiak fifth at 18:35, Jacob Wicker eighth at 18:50 and Braden Melville 10th at 18:55.
Mesick senior Grant Fleis took first in 17:33 while Frankie Simerson took sixth in 18:38, Caleb Linna 20th in 20:41, Micah Vogler 25th in 22:16 and Eli Brewer 27h in 22:18.
Forest Area's Phoenix Mulholland also qualified for regionals, taking third in 18:07.
Grand Traverse Academy took first on the girls' side with 33 points while Buckley was second at 42 and Lake Leelanau St. Mary third at 50.
For Buckley, Aiden Harrand took first in 19:17, Shelby Cade second in 21:03, Karlee Shaw 10th in 24:37, Brooke Wilkie 17th in 25:12 and Allie Finzel 23rd in 32:25.
Forest Area's Meagan Lange took third in 21:37, Maycey Turner fifth in 22:24, Teri Wieling 13th in 24:51 and Nerissa Davis 19th in 25:29. All four girls qualify for the regional meet.
Marion girls take third, NMC boys fourth
BEAL CITY — Marion's girls took third in a Division 4 pre-regional Saturday at Beal City.
The finish qualifies the Eagles for Friday's regional at Shepherd.
Beal City took first with 23 points while White Cloud was second at 33, Marion third at 91 and Montabella fourth at 94.
"We made a good step forward today and will continue to cultivate that positive belief leading up to one of the biggest races of the season for us — regionals," Marion coach Jason Keeler said.
Selena Quintero took 20th in 26:28, Elizabeth Fouch 24th in 27:00, Nolah Grundy 26th in 27:36, Karma Levine 28th in 28:05 and Madison Sutten 31st in 28:23.
Northern Michigan Christian's Makayla Hall took fourth in 22:07, while Kate Krick was 17th in 25:45. Both qualify for the regional meet, as well.
White Cloud won the title on the boys' side with 29 points while Montabella was second at 58, Beal City third at 65 and NMC fourth at 79.
NMC's Jonas Lanser took fourth in 18:13, Luke Pettengill eighth in 18:41, Colin DeKam 23rd in 21:28, Elijah Kimbel 29th in 23:07 and Trenton Gladu 30th in 24:53.
For Marion, Aidan Timko took 24th in 21:34, Eric Williams 26th in 22:13 and Jordan Wood 27th in 22:35. All three qualify for the regional meet.
