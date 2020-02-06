MESICK — The Buckley boys basketball team traveled to Mesick Wednesday and beat the Bulldogs, 79-61.
Buckley coach Jared Milarch said Wednesday's game was a great team win and all 10 players on the Bears' squad scored.
"We played tough defensively and I'm very happy with our effort," he said.
Buckley was in control the entire game and held a 25-12 lead after the first quarter. The Bears expanded that lead to 48-28 by the halftime break. To start the fourth quarter, Buckley led 58-36.
Mesick coach Kyle Duby said Buckley came out from the opening tip playing aggressive and his team was not ready for it. As a result, the Bulldogs got behind early and that deficit proved to difficult a hole to climb out of Wednesday.
Jackson Kulkwiak paced Buckley with 20 points while Kyle Kaczanowski and Tyler Fransico each scored 16. Logan Wienclaw led Mesick with 14 points while Lucas Hayes had 12 and Robert Spoor 10.
Buckley hosts Suttons Bay Friday.
