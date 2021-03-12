BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys basketball team lost to Glen Lake Thursday, 65-42.
Bears coach Jared Milarch said he didn't have much to say about a game that saw Buckley's deficit grow each quarter expanding to nearly 30 points by the start of the fourth quarter.
"Glen Lake executed very well. We can learn from that and we have things we need to work on," he said. "Our hats go off to Glen Lake."
Buckley trailed 18-11 after the first quarter and 35-19 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Bears trailed 58-31.
Tyler Milarch paced Buckley with 11 points while Jackson Kulawiak had eight points. Both Ty Breithaupt and Kyle Kaczanowski added six points.
Buckley hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary's at 1 p.m. Saturday.
