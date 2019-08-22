BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys soccer team took care of business Wednesday beating Harbor Springs, 5-2.
The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of the first half and made it tough for Harbor Springs to get back into the game, according to Buckley coach John Vermilya.
Senior Kallen Wildfong and junior Gabe Luther each put in man-of-the-match performances, both with two goals and an assist. Gavin Allen scored the other goal for the Bears while Tyler Francisco, Luke Frasier and Allen also recorded assists.
Sophomore Kyle Kasnowski recorded eight saves in goal for Buckley.
Buckley travels to McBain for the Comet Cup at Northern Michigan Christian Friday.
